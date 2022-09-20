International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220920/space-oddity-hear-first-ever-sound-of-meteoroid-hitting-mars-surface-recorded-by-nasas-insight-1100988727.html
Space Oddity: Hear First-Ever Sound of Meteoroid Hitting Mars' Surface, Recorded by NASA's InSight
Space Oddity: Hear First-Ever Sound of Meteoroid Hitting Mars' Surface, Recorded by NASA's InSight
The seismometer on InSight has picked up more over 1,300 marsquakes. The sensor, supplied by the Centre National d'Études Spatiales of France's space agency... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-20T04:22+0000
2022-09-20T04:19+0000
science & tech
space
nasa
nasa insight mission
nasa probe
sound
mars
mars rover
nasa's jet propulsion laboratory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/14/1100989104_0:69:1041:655_1920x0_80_0_0_1c1ec67720dfa0c9abd786ca66df8753.jpg
NASA has for the first time recorded the peculiar sound of a meteoroid slicing through the atmosphere of another planet and smashing to the surface of Mars, the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory announced on Monday. According to a news release, the audio clip combines "seismic and acoustic waves" that were discovered after a space rock struck Mars on September 5, 2021. The sound, which lasts for only about three seconds, starts with a hiss as the rock soars into the air and concludes with "bloops."Moreover, the impacts, which varied in distance from InSight's site in the Elysium Planitia region of Mars, from 53 to 180 miles (85 to 290 kilometers), are described in a new paper that was released on Monday in Nature Geoscience. The most spectacular entry was reportedly made by the first of the four confirmed meteoroids, which is the term for space rocks before they impact the ground. It entered Mars' atmosphere on September 5, 2021, exploding into at least three shards that each created a crater in its wake.The agency added that the impact site's position was verified by a flight by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter over the area. Three darkish areas on the surface were visible thanks to the orbiter's Context Camera in black and white. The team behind the orbiter found these sites and then used the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera, or HiRISE, to obtain a close-up color photograph of the craters.Scientists discovered that another three events had taken place on May 27, 2020, February 18, 2021, and August 31, 2021, after examining prior data. Why more meteoroid collisions haven't been seen over the course of the nearly four-year-long mission has baffled researchers. The primary asteroid belt of the solar system is right next to the red planet, which means there are enough space rocks nearby to scour the planet's surface. More meteoroids pass through Mars' atmosphere unharmed since it is only 1% as thick as Earth's.But the InSight team speculated that other impacts might have been hidden by wind noise or seasonal atmospheric shifts. Now that the particular seismic signature of a Mars impact has been identified, researchers anticipate finding more in the data.Seismic data provide numerous hints that will improve researchers' understanding of the martian planet, the laboratory hopes.The majority of marsquakes are triggered by pressure and heat-induced breaking of underlying rocks. Scientists can analyze Mars' crust, mantle, and core by observing how the resulting seismic waves alter as they pass through various materials. The lander still has more time to investigate Mars; however, the lander's solar panels are losing power due to dust accumulation, which will eventually cause the spacecraft to shut down. It is challenging to predict with accuracy when the lander will shut down, according to NASA, but based on the most recent power assessments, engineers currently believe it may happen between October of this year and January 2023.
https://sputniknews.com/20220915/nasa-perseverance-rover-confirms-organic-matter-in-mars-jezero-crater-soil-samples-1100827424.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220910/we-must-go-deeper-new-experiment-suggests-mars-rovers-will-have-to-dig-to-find-life-1100640008.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220510/nasas-rover-records-magnitude-5-quake-on-mars-strongest-ever-in-history-of-planets-study-1095413472.html
space
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/14/1100989104_113:0:1041:696_1920x0_80_0_0_3f60eed60d429a5a96158dc9bd5ef967.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
space, nasa, nasa insight mission, nasa probe, sound, mars, mars rover, nasa's jet propulsion laboratory
space, nasa, nasa insight mission, nasa probe, sound, mars, mars rover, nasa's jet propulsion laboratory

Space Oddity: Hear First-Ever Sound of Meteoroid Hitting Mars' Surface, Recorded by NASA's InSight

04:22 GMT 20.09.2022
© AP Photo / NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of ArizonaThis undated photo released by NASA shows craters that were formed by a Sept. 5, 2021, meteoroid impact on Mars, the first to be detected by NASA’s InSight
This undated photo released by NASA shows craters that were formed by a Sept. 5, 2021, meteoroid impact on Mars, the first to be detected by NASA’s InSight - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2022
© AP Photo / NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
Subscribe
International
India
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
The seismometer on InSight has picked up more over 1,300 marsquakes. The sensor, supplied by the Centre National d'Études Spatiales of France's space agency, is so sensitive that it can pick up seismic waves thousands of kilometers away. But on September 5, 2021, the cause of the waves was definitively identified as an impact for the first time.
NASA has for the first time recorded the peculiar sound of a meteoroid slicing through the atmosphere of another planet and smashing to the surface of Mars, the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory announced on Monday.
According to a news release, the audio clip combines "seismic and acoustic waves" that were discovered after a space rock struck Mars on September 5, 2021.
The sound, which lasts for only about three seconds, starts with a hiss as the rock soars into the air and concludes with "bloops."
“It was the first time the sound of a meteoroid impact was captured occurring on another planet, and it might not be what you expect,” the lab said. "You hear three ‘bloops’ representing distinct moments of the impact: the meteoroid entering Mars’ atmosphere, exploding into pieces, and striking the ground. The peculiar sound is caused by an atmospheric effect that’s also been observed in deserts on Earth, where lower-pitched sounds arrive before high-pitched sounds."
Moreover, the impacts, which varied in distance from InSight's site in the Elysium Planitia region of Mars, from 53 to 180 miles (85 to 290 kilometers), are described in a new paper that was released on Monday in Nature Geoscience.
The most spectacular entry was reportedly made by the first of the four confirmed meteoroids, which is the term for space rocks before they impact the ground. It entered Mars' atmosphere on September 5, 2021, exploding into at least three shards that each created a crater in its wake.
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover, the biggest, heaviest, most advanced vehicle sent to the Red Planet by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), is seen on Mars in an undated illustration provided by Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2022
Science & Tech
NASA: Perseverance Rover Confirms Organic Matter in Mars Jezero Crater Soil Samples
15 September, 18:00 GMT
The agency added that the impact site's position was verified by a flight by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter over the area. Three darkish areas on the surface were visible thanks to the orbiter's Context Camera in black and white.
The team behind the orbiter found these sites and then used the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera, or HiRISE, to obtain a close-up color photograph of the craters.

"After three years of InSight waiting to detect an impact, those craters looked beautiful,” Ingrid Daubar of Brown University, a co-author of the paper, is quoted as saying.

Scientists discovered that another three events had taken place on May 27, 2020, February 18, 2021, and August 31, 2021, after examining prior data.
Why more meteoroid collisions haven't been seen over the course of the nearly four-year-long mission has baffled researchers. The primary asteroid belt of the solar system is right next to the red planet, which means there are enough space rocks nearby to scour the planet's surface. More meteoroids pass through Mars' atmosphere unharmed since it is only 1% as thick as Earth's.
But the InSight team speculated that other impacts might have been hidden by wind noise or seasonal atmospheric shifts. Now that the particular seismic signature of a Mars impact has been identified, researchers anticipate finding more in the data.

Such impact sites "are the clocks of the solar system," according to the paper's lead author, Raphael Garcia of France's Institut Supérieur de l'Aéronautique et de l'Espace in Toulouse. "Scientists can approximate the age of a planet’s surface by counting its impact craters: The more they see, the older the surface."

This NASA photo obtained on March 23, 2021 shows an illustration of NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter standing on the Red Planet's surface as NASA's Perseverance rover (partially visible on the left) rolls away - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2022
Science & Tech
We Must Go Deeper: New Experiment Suggests Mars Rovers Will Have to Dig to Find Life
10 September, 16:00 GMT
Seismic data provide numerous hints that will improve researchers' understanding of the martian planet, the laboratory hopes.
The majority of marsquakes are triggered by pressure and heat-induced breaking of underlying rocks. Scientists can analyze Mars' crust, mantle, and core by observing how the resulting seismic waves alter as they pass through various materials.
In this undated photo made available by NASA on Thursday, July 22, 2021, clouds drift over the dome-covered SEIS seismometer of the InSight lander on the surface of Mars. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2022
Science & Tech
NASA's Rover Records Magnitude 5 Quake on Mars, Strongest Ever in History of Planet's Study
10 May, 22:45 GMT
The lander still has more time to investigate Mars; however, the lander's solar panels are losing power due to dust accumulation, which will eventually cause the spacecraft to shut down. It is challenging to predict with accuracy when the lander will shut down, according to NASA, but based on the most recent power assessments, engineers currently believe it may happen between October of this year and January 2023.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала