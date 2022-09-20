https://sputniknews.com/20220920/russia-provides-canadian-police-with-video-of-molotov-cocktail-attack-on-embassy-in-ottawa-1100991178.html

Russia Provides Canadian Police With Video of Molotov Cocktail Attack on Embassy in Ottawa

Russia Provides Canadian Police With Video of Molotov Cocktail Attack on Embassy in Ottawa

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian officials have provided Canadian police with video footage of a Molotov cocktail attack on Russia's Embassy in Ottawa and... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Canadian ambassador in Moscow Alison LeClaire and issued a strong demarche over the attack on the Russian embassy in Ottawa.LeClaire was notified that Russia strongly objects to the criminal actions of the unidentified person who threw the Molotov cocktail onto the territory of the Russian Embassy in Ottawa. The ministry also conveyed its strong protest regarding another incident that saw aggressive demonstrators block access to the service entrance of the consular department at the Russian Embassy while a police squad that had arrived to the scene failed to act.The ministry also demanded that Canada take immediate measures to ensure the security of Russian diplomatic missions.

