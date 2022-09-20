International
Rappin' Republican Granny Drops a Sick Beat in Bid for Mormon Utah Senate Seat
Rappin' Republican Granny Drops a Sick Beat in Bid for Mormon Utah Senate Seat
The western US state of Utah is known as the home of the Mormon faith and Senator Mitt Romney, who former president Donald Trump has dubbed a RINO — Republican... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International
A Utah grandmother is trying to rhyme her way into the state senate with a hip-hop campaign video. Linda Paulson is running on the Republican Party ticket in the 12th district of Utah, the state better known as the refuge of the teetotal Mormon church."I tried to get another conservative to run. Nobody could do it. So I'm getting it done," she adds in a dig at fellow Republicans.Not breaking her flow, Paulson lays out her political platform: pro-religious freedom, pro-life, pro-police pro-gun ownership and pro-free speech.Religious conservative rapper Bryson Gray, who caused a YouTube sensation last year with his diss track 'Let's Go Brandon', put out his own remix tribute within days.Some Twitter users hailed Paulson as the new kween of hip-hop.Others thought she was just too cringeworthy. But the video had been watched 81,000 times on her YouTube account by Tuesday, proving that there's no such thing as bad publicity. Better-known Republican rappers include Kid Rock, while 50 Cent briefly endorsed Republican president Donald Trump in the 2020 election after Democrat rival Joe Biden pledged to raise taxes on the wealth so high they would make him "20 Cent".Trump later issued pardons to hip-hop stars Lil' Wayne and Kodak Black before leaving office in January 2021.
Rappin' Republican Granny Drops a Sick Beat in Bid for Mormon Utah Senate Seat

15:25 GMT 20.09.2022
The western US state of Utah is known as the home of the Mormon faith and Senator Mitt Romney, who former president Donald Trump has dubbed a RINO — Republican in Name Only. But now it has a new export: conservative granny rap.
A Utah grandmother is trying to rhyme her way into the state senate with a hip-hop campaign video.
Linda Paulson is running on the Republican Party ticket in the 12th district of Utah, the state better known as the refuge of the teetotal Mormon church.
"My name is Linda Paulson, republican and awesome, love God and family and the Constitution," the silver-haired senate candidate sings, dancing in front of a stars and stripes flag.
"I tried to get another conservative to run. Nobody could do it. So I'm getting it done," she adds in a dig at fellow Republicans.
Not breaking her flow, Paulson lays out her political platform: pro-religious freedom, pro-life, pro-police pro-gun ownership and pro-free speech.
Religious conservative rapper Bryson Gray, who caused a YouTube sensation last year with his diss track 'Let's Go Brandon', put out his own remix tribute within days.
Some Twitter users hailed Paulson as the new kween of hip-hop.
Others thought she was just too cringeworthy.
But the video had been watched 81,000 times on her YouTube account by Tuesday, proving that there's no such thing as bad publicity.
Better-known Republican rappers include Kid Rock, while 50 Cent briefly endorsed Republican president Donald Trump in the 2020 election after Democrat rival Joe Biden pledged to raise taxes on the wealth so high they would make him "20 Cent".
Trump later issued pardons to hip-hop stars Lil' Wayne and Kodak Black before leaving office in January 2021.
