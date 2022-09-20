https://sputniknews.com/20220920/queen-elizabeths-funeral-biden-again-vows-to-defend-taiwan-zelensky-deletes-nazi-symbol-photo-1100984379.html
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral; Biden Again Vows to Defend Taiwan; Zelensky Deletes Nazi Symbol Photo
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral; Biden Again Vows to Defend Taiwan; Zelensky Deletes Nazi Symbol Photo
Ukrainian president Vlodomir Zelensky is caught deleting a photo of his bodyguard sporting a totenkopf symbol, worn by a number of Hitler's Nazi forces, on his... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral; Biden Again Vows to Defend Taiwan; Zelensky Deletes Nazi Symbol Photo
Ukrainian president Vlodomir Zelensky is caught deleting a photo of his bodyguard sporting a totenkopf symbol, worn by a number of Hitler's Nazi forces, on his uniform.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Ukraine wants the US to send more powerful long-range weapons. Also, President Putin has warned of a "serious response" to terrorist acts and the Kremlin argues that Ukraine is preparing another provocation similar to the Bucha scenario.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Queen's funeral. As Queen Elizabeth is laid to rest we also discuss the reaction to her passing from the perspective of nations that have suffered economic and physical genocide at the hands of the British Empire.
K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss China. President Biden has again claimed that the US will enter war between China and Taiwan on behalf of the breakaway province. Also, America is losing the technology race to China.
Regis Tremblay, an American citizen, living in Crimea, joins us to discuss the Biden administration's support of the Nazi ideology. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is caught deleting a photo of his bodyguard sporting a totenkopf symbol, worn by some Hitler's Nazi forces, on his uniform. Also, we discuss the promotion of the Ukrainian fascist ideology in Canada and a Nato official who wore socks with a Russian slur.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Washington Post is claiming that US hostages were released by the Taliban in exchange for a Guantanamo detainee. Also, Iran says that it will not agree to a nuclear deal unless the US guarantees that it won't walk out again.
Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of "Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity," joins us to discuss the Russia/China strategic alliance. Russia's security chief has argued that the development of a partnership with China is the nation's unconditional priority. Also, Nancy Pelosi visited Armenia and former Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras says that the Ukraine crisis could turn existential for the EU due to a lack of leadership, vision, and strategy.
Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. Chile refuses accreditation of an Israeli envoy due to the killing of a Palestinian teen. Also, Marco Rubio criticizes President Biden's reported intentions to recognize Nicolas Maduro as President of Venezuela.
Carlos Castaneda, immigration lawyer, joins us to discuss immigration. Migrants confirm that they were misled when they were transported to blue states. Also, Senator Markee is calling for a federal probe into the shipping of migrants as another bus load is sent to Kamala Harris's house in DC.
