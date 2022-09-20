https://sputniknews.com/20220920/putin-russia-maintains-dialogue-with-sudan-at-various-levels-1101008480.html

Putin: Russia Maintains Dialogue With Sudan at Various Levels

Putin: Russia Maintains Dialogue With Sudan at Various Levels

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russia maintains a multilevel dialogue and coordination with Sudan, while Moscow consistently advocates for speedy normalization of the... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-20T12:55+0000

2022-09-20T12:55+0000

2022-09-20T12:56+0000

africa

russia

sudan

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104955/71/1049557139_0:283:5418:3331_1920x0_80_0_0_782fcce61ce3ad65d4d7b02a00bfd009.jpg

Putin recalled that the seventh meeting of the Russian-Sudanese intergovernmental commission was held in Moscow in August, and Moscow was looking forward to the implementation of all the agreements reached by the commission.In October of last year, the Sudanese military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, overthrew the government, declaring a state of emergency and establishing a transitional sovereign council under his leadership.Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, releasing all political prisoners, holding elections in July 2023 and handing power to an elected civilian government. The political crisis persisted, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2.

russia

sudan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, sudan, vladimir putin