International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2022
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appealed to authorities to hold referendums to become part of Russia. The initiative was joined by the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
https://sputniknews.com/20220920/poll-over-90-of-people-in-dpr-and-lpr-support-republics-joining-russia-1101016098.html
Poll: Over 90% of People in DPR and LPR Support Republics Joining Russia
Poll: Over 90% of People in DPR and LPR Support Republics Joining Russia
MOSCOW, September 20 (Sputnik) - Accession of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to Russia is supported by 94% of the republic's citizens, with 93% of people... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-20T15:07+0000
2022-09-20T15:08+0000
donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia
referendum
russia
donetsk people's republic
lugansk people’s republic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/14/1100994204_0:152:3082:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_aeca2de1bf84733b5b160319af3badbf.jpg
In addition, 87% of respondents in the Zaporozhye Region and 80% of residents of the Kherson Region said they would approve the regions' accession to Russia.Most of respondents were also willing to participate in referendums, with 86% of people in DPR and 87% of LPR's residents willing to cast their ballot.The poll was conducted September 13-14 with 993 adults in the DPR, LPR and Zaporozhye Region each and 1,000 more in the Kherson region.Earlier in the day, the heads of the DPR and LPR, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, as well as the head of the Zaporozhye regional administration, Yevgeny Balitsky, and the head of the Kherson Region, Vladimir Saldo, said that referendums on their regions' joining Russia would take place from September 23-27.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/14/1100994204_211:0:2940:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5fef95b94adab922757d0ed2d24275af.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
referendum, russia, donetsk people's republic, lugansk people’s republic
referendum, russia, donetsk people's republic, lugansk people’s republic

Poll: Over 90% of People in DPR and LPR Support Republics Joining Russia

15:07 GMT 20.09.2022 (Updated: 15:08 GMT 20.09.2022)
© Sputnik /  / Go to the mediabankPeople walk down the stairs at the Savur-Mogyla war memorial complex with a bas-relief of Vladimir Zhoga, leader of the Sparta Battalion rebel military group in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), seen in the background, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, near the city of Snezhnoe, Donetsk People's Republic
People walk down the stairs at the Savur-Mogyla war memorial complex with a bas-relief of Vladimir Zhoga, leader of the Sparta Battalion rebel military group in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), seen in the background, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, near the city of Snezhnoe, Donetsk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2022
© Sputnik /
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW, September 20 (Sputnik) - Accession of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to Russia is supported by 94% of the republic's citizens, with 93% of people, who live in the Lugansk People's Republic, supporting their republic joining Russia, according to a poll, conducted by the Crimean Republican Institute of Political and Social Studies.
In addition, 87% of respondents in the Zaporozhye Region and 80% of residents of the Kherson Region said they would approve the regions' accession to Russia.
Most of respondents were also willing to participate in referendums, with 86% of people in DPR and 87% of LPR's residents willing to cast their ballot.
The poll was conducted September 13-14 with 993 adults in the DPR, LPR and Zaporozhye Region each and 1,000 more in the Kherson region.
Earlier in the day, the heads of the DPR and LPR, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, as well as the head of the Zaporozhye regional administration, Yevgeny Balitsky, and the head of the Kherson Region, Vladimir Saldo, said that referendums on their regions' joining Russia would take place from September 23-27.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала