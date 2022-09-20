https://sputniknews.com/20220920/poll-over-90-of-people-in-dpr-and-lpr-support-republics-joining-russia-1101016098.html
Poll: Over 90% of People in DPR and LPR Support Republics Joining Russia
In addition, 87% of respondents in the Zaporozhye Region and 80% of residents of the Kherson Region said they would approve the regions' accession to Russia.Most of respondents were also willing to participate in referendums, with 86% of people in DPR and 87% of LPR's residents willing to cast their ballot.The poll was conducted September 13-14 with 993 adults in the DPR, LPR and Zaporozhye Region each and 1,000 more in the Kherson region.Earlier in the day, the heads of the DPR and LPR, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, as well as the head of the Zaporozhye regional administration, Yevgeny Balitsky, and the head of the Kherson Region, Vladimir Saldo, said that referendums on their regions' joining Russia would take place from September 23-27.
15:07 GMT 20.09.2022 (Updated: 15:08 GMT 20.09.2022)
