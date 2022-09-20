https://sputniknews.com/20220920/political-row-in-kashmir-after-video-of-muslim-students-singing-hindu-hymns-surfaces-online-1101006330.html
Political Row in Kashmir After Video of Muslim Students Singing Hindu Hymns Surfaces Online
Political Row in Kashmir After Video of Muslim Students Singing Hindu Hymns Surfaces Online
The Jammu and Kashmir government prohibited 'Dastar Bandi' (a turban-tying ceremony) at shrines across the region this week, saying that the ceremony was being...
kashmir
jammu
hinduism
islam
Senior politicians in India's Kashmir have expressed outrage after footage surfaced online showing students singing “Hindu devotional hymns” at a government-run school.In the video shared by former state chief Mehbooba Mufti, Muslim students were seen chanting a famous devotional song titled “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram” or Ramdhun.National Conference Party spokesperson Imran Dar also took to Twitter, accusing officials of instrumentalizing religion as a 'political tool'.The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ullema (MMU), a conglomerate of socio-religious groups, also issued a statement last Thursday, accusing the J&K government of weaning students away from "Islamic beliefs" and trying to integrate them with the "Hindutva idea of India".This week, the Jammu & Kashmir government prohibited 'Dastar Bandi' (a turban-tying ceremony) at shrines across the region, claiming that the ceremony was being used for political purposes. Politicians in J&K would go to shrines to offer their obeisance and in turn are felicitated by caretakers of shrines giving them turbans.
Senior politicians in India's Kashmir have expressed outrage after footage surfaced online showing students singing “Hindu devotional hymns” at a government-run school.
In the video shared by former state chief Mehbooba Mufti, Muslim students were seen chanting a famous devotional song titled “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram” or Ramdhun.
National Conference Party spokesperson Imran Dar also took to Twitter, accusing officials of instrumentalizing religion as a 'political tool'.
Likewise, the Communist Party of India’s (Marxist) Ghulam Nabi Malik wrote that, “The rituals and beliefs of a particular caste or faith cannot be imposed on the education system of a secular nation. Such activities can prove detrimental to harmonious educational atmosphere.”
The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ullema (MMU), a conglomerate of socio-religious groups, also issued a statement last Thursday, accusing the J&K government of weaning students away from "Islamic beliefs" and trying to integrate them with the "Hindutva idea of India".
This week, the Jammu & Kashmir government prohibited 'Dastar Bandi' (a turban-tying ceremony) at shrines across the region, claiming that the ceremony was being used for political purposes. Politicians in J&K would go to shrines to offer their obeisance and in turn are felicitated by caretakers of shrines giving them turbans.