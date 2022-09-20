LIVE UPDATES: Turkish Deputy FM Says Ankara is Working With Russia on Extending Grain Deal

Turkey's Ziraat Bank Says Continues Operations With Russian Mir Cards

Turkey's Ziraat Bank told Sputnik on Tuesday that it continues servicing cards of Russian payment system Mir.

"Yes, you can use this [Mir] card," s bank representative said, adding there have been no complaints from Russian citizens.

Turkish banks Ishbank and Denizbank confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that they had stopped operations with Russia's Mir bank cards in connection with UK and US sanctions against Moscow.