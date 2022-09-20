LIVE UPDATES: Turkish Deputy FM Says Ankara is Working With Russia on Extending Grain Deal

On Monday, the civic chambers of Donetsk and Lugansk made appeals to the heads of the republics to initiate referendums on becoming parts of the Russian Federation.
The Russian armed forces and the allied DRP and LPR militia continue their special military operation in Donbass and on Ukrainian territory. The situation remains tense, with Kiev's forces shelling the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - the biggest NPP in Europe.
Russia launched the special military op in Ukraine on February 24, after Kiev intensified attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR).
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
07:01 GMT 20.09.2022
Turkey's Ziraat Bank Says Continues Operations With Russian Mir Cards
Turkey's Ziraat Bank told Sputnik on Tuesday that it continues servicing cards of Russian payment system Mir.
"Yes, you can use this [Mir] card," s bank representative said, adding there have been no complaints from Russian citizens.
Turkish banks Ishbank and Denizbank confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that they had stopped operations with Russia's Mir bank cards in connection with UK and US sanctions against Moscow.
07:00 GMT 20.09.2022
Seven People, Including Three Children Killed by Ukrainian Shelling in LPR, Authorities Say