Leader of North Korea's Social Democratic Party Dies - State Media
Leader of North Korea's Social Democratic Party Dies - State Media
SEOUL (Sputnik) - The chairman of the Central Committee of the Korean Social Democratic Party, Pak Yong-il, has died in his fifties, the Korean Central News... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a funeral wreath to Pak's grave on Monday, expressing condolences over his death, the report said.The late senior official also served as the vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the North Korean Supreme People's Assembly since August 2019.
Leader of North Korea's Social Democratic Party Dies - State Media

06:10 GMT 20.09.2022
© AP Photo / Jon Chol JinCitizens participate in a rally to pledge to thoroughly carry out the decision of the 4th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)
Citizens participate in a rally to pledge to thoroughly carry out the decision of the 4th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2022
© AP Photo / Jon Chol Jin
