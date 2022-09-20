https://sputniknews.com/20220920/leader-of-north-koreas-social-democratic-party-dies---state-media-1100991421.html

Leader of North Korea's Social Democratic Party Dies - State Media

Leader of North Korea's Social Democratic Party Dies - State Media

SEOUL (Sputnik) - The chairman of the Central Committee of the Korean Social Democratic Party, Pak Yong-il, has died in his fifties, the Korean Central News... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-20T06:10+0000

2022-09-20T06:10+0000

2022-09-20T06:10+0000

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092116117_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_991698774614bf8d58a5fdf6b792c38c.jpg

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a funeral wreath to Pak's grave on Monday, expressing condolences over his death, the report said.The late senior official also served as the vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the North Korean Supreme People's Assembly since August 2019.

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)