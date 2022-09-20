https://sputniknews.com/20220920/leader-of-north-koreas-social-democratic-party-dies---state-media-1100991421.html
Leader of North Korea's Social Democratic Party Dies - State Media
Leader of North Korea's Social Democratic Party Dies - State Media
SEOUL (Sputnik) - The chairman of the Central Committee of the Korean Social Democratic Party, Pak Yong-il, has died in his fifties, the Korean Central News... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-20T06:10+0000
2022-09-20T06:10+0000
2022-09-20T06:10+0000
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092116117_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_991698774614bf8d58a5fdf6b792c38c.jpg
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a funeral wreath to Pak's grave on Monday, expressing condolences over his death, the report said.The late senior official also served as the vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the North Korean Supreme People's Assembly since August 2019.
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092116117_113:0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1ff24a0eba8014d96cf30231fa718ae.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
Leader of North Korea's Social Democratic Party Dies - State Media
SEOUL (Sputnik) - The chairman of the Central Committee of the Korean Social Democratic Party, Pak Yong-il, has died in his fifties, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a funeral wreath to Pak's grave on Monday, expressing condolences over his death, the report said.
Pak with "ardent patriotism" fought for the prosperity, development and independent reunification of North Korea, it added.
The late senior official also served as the vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the North Korean Supreme People's Assembly since August 2019.