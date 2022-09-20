https://sputniknews.com/20220920/iran-to-start-getting-9mln-cubic-meters-of-gas-daily-from-russia-via-azerbaijan-reports-say-1100992642.html
Iran to Start Getting 9Mln Cubic Meters of Gas Daily From Russia Via Azerbaijan, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran will soon begin to purchase 9 million cubic meters of gas daily from Russia and have it delivered through the territory of Azerbaijan under a $40 billion agreement, Iranian news agency Mehr reported, citing the country's petroleum ministry.
National Iranian Oil Company and Russian energy giant Gazprom signed the agreement in July. The companies will explore the possibility of cooperation in the development of Iranian oil fields, the implementation of LNG projects and the construction of gas pipelines.
Iran will soon start imports of gas from Russia,
which will be delivered through the territory of Azerbaijan, the report said.
In addition, Gazprom will reportedly supply another 6 million cubic meters of gas to Iran daily for swap supplies in the form of liquefied natural gas to other countries south of Iran.