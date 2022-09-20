International
Indian Minister Fined Over Illegal Construction as Court Orders Demolition at His Mumbai Bungalow
Indian Minister Fined Over Illegal Construction as Court Orders Demolition at His Mumbai Bungalow
Narayan Rane has been known for his many run-ins with the Maharashtra state authorities. Last year, he was arrested by the Ratnagiri police after he threatened... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday fined Narayan Rane, Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, for unauthorized construction at his Mumbai bungalow in Maharashtra state.In the order passed by a bench of Justices R.D. Dhanuka, and Kamal Khata, the court noted that Rane built his residence, situated in the Juhu area of Mumbai, in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.The court further directed the Mumbai civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to demolish illegal portions of the eight-storey building owned by members of the minister's family, including his lawmaker son Nitesh Rane.The court's order came in response to Rane's petition in which he had challenged the BMC's notices sent to him over unauthorized construction.The Mumbai civic body had earlier issued notices to the minister for constructing many illegal structures at his bungalow.
Indian Minister Fined Over Illegal Construction as Court Orders Demolition at His Mumbai Bungalow

12:30 GMT 20.09.2022
Expelled Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra state Chief Minister Narayan Rane
Expelled Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra state Chief Minister Narayan Rane gestures to the media after a meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi, outside her residence in New Delhi, India, Friday, July 22, 2005 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / GURINDER OSAN
Pawan Atri
Narayan Rane has been known for his many run-ins with the Maharashtra state authorities. Last year, he was arrested by the Ratnagiri police after he threatened to slap the then State Chief Uddhav Thackeray.
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday fined Narayan Rane, Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, for unauthorized construction at his Mumbai bungalow in Maharashtra state.
In the order passed by a bench of Justices R.D. Dhanuka, and Kamal Khata, the court noted that Rane built his residence, situated in the Juhu area of Mumbai, in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.
The court further directed the Mumbai civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to demolish illegal portions of the eight-storey building owned by members of the minister's family, including his lawmaker son Nitesh Rane.
"Bombay High Court directs BMC to demolish unauthorized construction at Narayan Rane's bungalow and also imposes a fine of ₹1 million ($12,540)," petitioner's (BMC) advocate Aditya Pratap Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The court's order came in response to Rane's petition in which he had challenged the BMC's notices sent to him over unauthorized construction.
The Mumbai civic body had earlier issued notices to the minister for constructing many illegal structures at his bungalow.
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
