Indian Man Makes Brahmos Missile Replica to Promote Military Accomplishments
Sarvesh, a painter from Jaunpur, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, has been working on prototypes of the famous BrahMos cruise missile and helicopter for the past two years.
The artist used his own savings to create models, but when his budget ran out, he had to stop. An artist at heart, Sarvesh works as a laborer, but is still trying to save up at least a small amount of money, not willing to give up on his hobby.
He remains committed to his goal of spreading the word to his countrymen about the sacrifices made by the Indian Army. By doing this, Sarvesh wants to arouse respect and interest in the national military.
“I am a painter, I made boards, but since printed flex boards started, my work stopped. I now work as a laborer, but still try to save whatever Rs 10-20 I can and put it into this. With this, I want to raise the interest of people in our country,” he told ANI news agency.
The BrahMos missile is a ramjet-propelled supersonic cruise missile launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land. The joint Russian-Indian venture was established in 1998, and is currently focuses on the hypersonic version of the missile for naval-, underwater-, shore-, and air-based platforms.
A BrahMos hypersonic missile may be created in 2027-2028, co-director Alexander Maksichev told Sputnik last month.