Indian Actress Deepa Found Dead, Leaves Suspicious Suicide Note - Reports
© Photo : Pauline Jessica/instagramPauline Jessica
© Photo : Pauline Jessica/instagram
The 29-year-old actress, Pauline Jessica, also known as Deepa, from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, shot to fame for her roles in Tamil language movies 'Thupparivalan', 'Vaaitha' and others.
The sudden demise of Indian actress Pauline Jessica from Tamil Nadu state, who allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her apartment in Chennai city on Sunday morning, has left her fans shocked.
Her personal diary has also been seized by the authorities, in which she reportedly left a suspicious message. According to ANI news agency, citing police, the actress wrote in her diary that she does not enjoy life, as there is no one to support her and that she had fallen in love with someone who didn't accept her love, and therefore, she decided to end her life.
Police officials are inquiring about the man mentioned in her diary to determine the exact reasons for the actress' death.
Meanwhile, her friends have taken to social media to express their grief.
© Photo : Twitter/MustaqAnsari80Netizens pay condolences to Indian actress Pauline Jessica, also known as Deepa, who committed suicide
Netizens pay condolences to Indian actress Pauline Jessica, also known as Deepa, who committed suicide
© Photo : Twitter/MustaqAnsari80
© AP Photo / twitterNetizens pay condolences to Indian actress Pauline Jessica, also known as Deepa, who committed suicide
Netizens pay condolences to Indian actress Pauline Jessica, also known as Deepa, who committed suicide
© AP Photo / twitter