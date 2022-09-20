https://sputniknews.com/20220920/indian-actress-deepa-found-dead-leaves-suspicious-suicide-note---reports-1100991921.html

Indian Actress Deepa Found Dead, Leaves Suspicious Suicide Note - Reports

The 29-year-old actress, Pauline Jessica, also known as Deepa, from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, shot to fame for her roles in Tamil language... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

The sudden demise of Indian actress Pauline Jessica from Tamil Nadu state, who allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her apartment in Chennai city on Sunday morning, has left her fans shocked.Police officials are inquiring about the man mentioned in her diary to determine the exact reasons for the actress' death. Meanwhile, her friends have taken to social media to express their grief.

