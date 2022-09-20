https://sputniknews.com/20220920/honduran-president-castro-states-must-quit-trying-to-destabilize-honduras-1101022934.html

Honduran President Castro: States Must ‘Quit Trying to Destabilize Honduras’

Honduran President Castro: States Must ‘Quit Trying to Destabilize Honduras’

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Honduran President Xiomara Castro said aid during the 77th UN General Assembly on Tuesday that certain countries and multinational...

"I take this tribune to demand respect for us. We want to live in peace," Castro said.Castro criticized the exploitation of her country and people by other states and big multinationals, adding that she considers as unacceptable the current "arbitrary" world order in which some countries are viewed as lesser.Xiomara Castro is the 56th President of Honduras, recently elected by a significant majority of 51%, almost 20 points ahead of her main rival. She succeeded Juan Orlando Hernandez who assumed power in 2010, one year after the military coup against President Manuel Zelaya.Castro’s government has been vocal against US interventionism in the region and has also shown solidarity with Cuba and Venezuela.

