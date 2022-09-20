International
Honduran President Castro: States Must ‘Quit Trying to Destabilize Honduras’
Honduran President Castro: States Must ‘Quit Trying to Destabilize Honduras’
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Honduran President Xiomara Castro said aid during the 77th UN General Assembly on Tuesday that certain countries and multinational... 20.09.2022
"I take this tribune to demand respect for us. We want to live in peace," Castro said.Castro criticized the exploitation of her country and people by other states and big multinationals, adding that she considers as unacceptable the current "arbitrary" world order in which some countries are viewed as lesser.Xiomara Castro is the 56th President of Honduras, recently elected by a significant majority of 51%, almost 20 points ahead of her main rival. She succeeded Juan Orlando Hernandez who assumed power in 2010, one year after the military coup against President Manuel Zelaya.Castro’s government has been vocal against US interventionism in the region and has also shown solidarity with Cuba and Venezuela.
Honduran President Castro: States Must ‘Quit Trying to Destabilize Honduras’

21:28 GMT 20.09.2022
A banner promoting President-elect Xiomara Castro hangs on a wall at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
A banner promoting President-elect Xiomara Castro hangs on a wall at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Castro, Honduras' first female president, is scheduled to be sworn in during a ceremony at the stadium on Thursday, Jan. 27. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2022
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Honduran President Xiomara Castro said aid during the 77th UN General Assembly on Tuesday that certain countries and multinational corporations must stop trying to destabilize the South American country.
"I take this tribune to demand respect for us. We want to live in peace," Castro said.
"Quit trying to destabilize Honduras and dictate your measures or choosing who we must engage with. Our people are sovereign."
Castro criticized the exploitation of her country and people by other states and big multinationals, adding that she considers as unacceptable the current "arbitrary" world order in which some countries are viewed as lesser.
"Those who think are civilized never get tired of invading, waging wars, and speculating financially," Castro said.
Xiomara Castro is the 56th President of Honduras, recently elected by a significant majority of 51%, almost 20 points ahead of her main rival. She succeeded Juan Orlando Hernandez who assumed power in 2010, one year after the military coup against President Manuel Zelaya.
A former employee displays a picture of late former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez as activists participate in the recovery of the Venezuelan embassy, which had been closed since 2009, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 27, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2022
Venezuela, Honduras Restore Diplomatic Relations
28 January, 20:11 GMT
Castro’s government has been vocal against US interventionism in the region and has also shown solidarity with Cuba and Venezuela.
