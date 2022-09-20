https://sputniknews.com/20220920/first-multiplex-cinema-opens-in-kashmir-amid-heavy-security-1101000837.html
First Multiplex Cinema Opens in Kashmir Amid Heavy Security
First Multiplex Cinema Opens in Kashmir Amid Heavy Security
Movie theaters existed in abundance in the region before the onset of an anti-India insurgency in 1989. Militant groups issued diktats against operating... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International
Kashmir’s first-ever multiplex cinema was inaugurated in Srinagar's high-security Sonwar zone on Tuesday amid a massive security development and media presence.The movie theater was established in collaboration between Kashmiri Pandit businessman Vijay Dhar and one of the leading multiplex owners in India - Inox.Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the multiplex which is set to open for the general public later this month. Several high profile media personalities were also invited to the inaugural ceremony, including Subash Chandra and Rajat Sharma, the owners of prominent Zee News Network and India TV network, respectively.For his part, Sinha argued that Kashmiris had been starved of entertainment due to the ongoing insurgency.He likewise announced that a 100-seater theater will be built in every district of Jammu and Kashmir, as the government aims at establishing peace in the tumultuous region.Kashmir long served as a favourite destination for Indian filmmakers to shoot movies but the anti-India insurgency brought the tradition to a staggering halt in 1989.With the decline of militancy, Indian filmmakers returned and shot several of their films in the valley. The introduction of a new "film policy" last year also prompted many in the film business to once again make Kashmir their first choice to shoot films.According to the policy, a copy of which has been seen by Sputnik, the Jammu and Kashmir government is willing to offer massive subsidies and tax breaks to film producers who choose to shoot their films in Kashmir.
Kashmir’s first-ever multiplex cinema was inaugurated in Srinagar's high-security Sonwar zone on Tuesday amid a massive security development and media presence.
The movie theater was established in collaboration between Kashmiri Pandit businessman Vijay Dhar and one of the leading multiplex owners in India - Inox.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the multiplex which is set to open for the general public later this month. Several high profile media personalities were also invited to the inaugural ceremony, including Subash Chandra and Rajat Sharma, the owners of prominent Zee News Network and India TV network, respectively.
For his part, Sinha argued that Kashmiris had been starved of entertainment due to the ongoing insurgency.
“There used to be a time when people in large numbers would come to watch movies along with friends and families. Cinemas would provide them opportunities to think big and dream big besides entertaining them,” Sinha told reporters at the inaugural ceremony.
He likewise announced that a 100-seater theater will be built in every district of Jammu and Kashmir, as the government aims at establishing peace in the tumultuous region.
"We don't believe in buying peace. We believe in establishing peace," said Sinha. "Entertainment can be used as soft power to unify India and Kashmir."
Kashmir long served as a favourite destination for Indian filmmakers to shoot movies but the anti-India insurgency brought the tradition to a staggering halt in 1989.
With the decline of militancy, Indian filmmakers returned and shot several of their films in the valley. The introduction of a new "film policy" last year also prompted many in the film business to once again make Kashmir their first choice to shoot films.
According to the policy, a copy of which has been seen by Sputnik, the Jammu and Kashmir government is willing to offer massive subsidies and tax breaks to film producers who choose to shoot their films in Kashmir.