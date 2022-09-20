https://sputniknews.com/20220920/eu-wastes-more-food-than-it-imports-report-says-1101009661.html

EU Wastes More Food Than It Imports, Report Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union member states waste 153 million tonnes of food each year, which far exceeds the imported amount, UK non-profit... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

Russia and Ukraine provide a significant part of the global grain market, while recent research shows that the amount of wheat wasted in the EU is about half of Ukraine's wheat exports and a quarter of other grain exports, the report added.According to the organization, reducing food waste will enable EU member states to meet the 12.3 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) and improve food security.The SDGs, adopted in September 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly, include 17 sustainable goals and 169 targets that should be met by 2030 and are designed "to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all." The 12.3 SDG seeks to halve per capita global food waste at the retail and consumer levels and reduce food losses along production and supply chains, including post-harvest losses.

