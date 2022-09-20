https://sputniknews.com/20220920/establishment-democrats-praise-the-deep-state-1100985153.html

Establishment Democrats Praise the Deep State

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Hurricane Fiona causing blackouts in Puerto Rico, and Biden claiming... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

Establishment Democrats Praise the Deep State On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Hurricane Fiona causing blackouts in Puerto Rico, and Biden claiming America will defend Taiwan militarily.

John Mark Dougan - Former US Police Officer, and Citizen Journalist in Russia | Putin Doesn't do Personal Attacks, Indoctrination of Ukrainian Children, and Ukraine Attacks Libraries in Southern UkraineDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Nancy Pelosi is Flying Around the World, Armenia, and TaiwanIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with John Mark Dougan about his investigation into libraries in Ukraine, the special operation in Ukraine, and Liberals in America going viral worldwide. John talked about the Liberals at Martha's Vineyard and the viral videos of them complaining about illegal immigrants sent to their area. John spoke about the years of indoctrination children in Ukraine have endured and how it parallels American indoctrination in US schools.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Daniel Lazare about Taiwan, Biden corrected on defending Taiwan, and the narrative on Ukraine winning the war. Daniel discussed Nancy Pelosi's trip to Armenia and how Iran is involved. Daniel spoke on the media coverage of Ukraine and Daniel's view on the special military operation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

