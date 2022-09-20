https://sputniknews.com/20220920/energy-price-increase-to-affect-over-300-french-companies-1101009467.html

Energy Price Increase to Affect Over 300 French Companies

PARIS (Sputnik) - Over 300 French enterprises, which have not reduced their energy consumption, are set to face difficulties this winter due to surging energy... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

The official also said that the government has introduced assistance measures for the companies whose energy bills surpass 3% from their commodities turnover in 2021, adding that the authorities are working on extension of the measures to 2023.Some French companies, including two major glass manufacturers Duralex and Arc, said they had already partially reduced production volumes and placed a number of their employees in part-time jobs. Since September 5, about 30 swimming pools have stopped working across France due to increased energy bills.The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the conflict and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

