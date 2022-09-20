https://sputniknews.com/20220920/egypt-india-agree-to-boost-defense-ties-with-joint-military-drills--industrial-projects-1100995026.html

Egypt, India Agree to Boost Defense Ties With Joint Military Drills & Industrial Projects

Egypt, India Agree to Boost Defense Ties With Joint Military Drills & Industrial Projects

India's military has recently increased interactions with its Egyptian counterparts, as New Delhi aims to boost its ties with the country, linking northeast... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-20T08:32+0000

2022-09-20T08:32+0000

2022-09-20T08:32+0000

egypt

tejas light combat aircraft (lca)

cairo

suez canal

narendra modi

abdel fattah al-sisi

indian defense ministry

defense

fighter jet

africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/14/1100996290_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_6f2e08eb6b23417e0a685e95dadaf0cd.jpg

India and Egypt have agreed to enhance military and security cooperation by focusing on manufacturing, transferring, and localizing technologies. There is also an indication of a comprehensive military pact on the anvil to utilize the capabilities and infrastructure available in the two countries. Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Egyptian counterpart General Mohamed Zaki discussed a range of issues of mutual interest in Cairo on Monday.Describing the meeting as a "milestone event," the Indian Defense Ministry hopes it would pave the way for enhancing cooperation across all sectors of mutual interest. The Indian ministry, however, did not provide details about the agreement.Both countries also decided to identify projects to be completed by the defense industries in a "time-bound manner."India has reportedly offered to set up production facilities for manufacturing its Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) and combat helicopters in Egypt.The bilateral ties between the two countries blossomed since President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi signed a first-ever agreement on maritime transport with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his second visit to New Delhi in 2016. Last October, the two nations' air forces conducted their first-ever joint tactical exercise, named "Desert Warrior," followed by a visit by the Indian Air Force Chief V.R. Chaudhari to Cairo.

egypt

cairo

suez canal

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

egypt, tejas light combat aircraft (lca), cairo, suez canal, narendra modi, abdel fattah al-sisi, indian defense ministry, defense, fighter jet