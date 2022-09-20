https://sputniknews.com/20220920/biden-on-taiwan-protests-in-europe-dod-investigates-its-own-propaganda-1100981644.html

Biden on Taiwan, Protests in Europe, DOD Investigates Its Own Propaganda

Biden on Taiwan, Protests in Europe, DOD Investigates Its Own Propaganda

China reacts after US President Joe Biden says the US would defend Taiwan in a Chinese invasion. 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-20T09:40+0000

2022-09-20T09:40+0000

2022-09-20T09:40+0000

energy

grain

pentagon

cia

political misfits

radio

radio sputnik

ukraine

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/13/1100981447_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b49106037d0302bdab56c75195f84c90.png

Biden on Taiwan, Protests in Europe, DOD Investigates Its Own Propaganda China reacts after US President Joe Biden says the US would defend Taiwan in a Chinese invasion.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss Joe Biden’s latest commitments to future conflict. He also breaks down the impact on Europe of cheap Ukrainian grain and expensive energy, discusses the conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and offers prospects for a prisoner trade between the US and Russia.Ariel Gold, executive director of the Fellowship of Reconciliation, the oldest peace and justice organization in the US, discusses recent protests by women in Iran, the state of negotiations for a new Iran nuclear deal, and the role sanctions play in bolstering nationalism and oppression.Kevin Gosztola, journalist and writer for shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, discusses the Pentagon’s new audit of its own bot networks, shifting the blame for attacks on Linda Sarsour to Russia, the fog of war over Ukraine, and ongoing coverups of the CIA torture program.Max Wilbert, environmental activist and author of the book “Bright Green Lies: How the Environmental Movement Lost Its Way and What We Can Do About It," talks about the energy requirements of a wholesale shift to electric vehicles, and breaks down the problems with trusting climate solutions pushed by major fossil fuel companies.Monica Jimenez, assistant professor of African and African Diaspora Studies at the University of Texas, Austin, and US-Puerto Rico legal history expert, discusses the impact of Hurricane Fiona on Puerto Rico and the island’s electrical nightmare.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

armenia

azerbaijan

puerto rico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

energy, grain, pentagon, cia, аудио, radio, radio sputnik, ukraine, joe biden, armenia, azerbaijan, hurricane, puerto rico