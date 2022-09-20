https://sputniknews.com/20220920/biden-on-taiwan-protests-in-europe-dod-investigates-its-own-propaganda-1100981644.html
Biden on Taiwan, Protests in Europe, DOD Investigates Its Own Propaganda
Biden on Taiwan, Protests in Europe, DOD Investigates Its Own Propaganda
China reacts after US President Joe Biden says the US would defend Taiwan in a Chinese invasion. 20.09.2022, Sputnik International
political misfits
Biden on Taiwan, Protests in Europe, DOD Investigates Its Own Propaganda
China reacts after US President Joe Biden says the US would defend Taiwan in a Chinese invasion.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss Joe Biden's latest commitments to future conflict. He also breaks down the impact on Europe of cheap Ukrainian grain and expensive energy, discusses the conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and offers prospects for a prisoner trade between the US and Russia.Ariel Gold, executive director of the Fellowship of Reconciliation, the oldest peace and justice organization in the US, discusses recent protests by women in Iran, the state of negotiations for a new Iran nuclear deal, and the role sanctions play in bolstering nationalism and oppression.Kevin Gosztola, journalist and writer for shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, discusses the Pentagon's new audit of its own bot networks, shifting the blame for attacks on Linda Sarsour to Russia, the fog of war over Ukraine, and ongoing coverups of the CIA torture program.Max Wilbert, environmental activist and author of the book "Bright Green Lies: How the Environmental Movement Lost Its Way and What We Can Do About It," talks about the energy requirements of a wholesale shift to electric vehicles, and breaks down the problems with trusting climate solutions pushed by major fossil fuel companies.Monica Jimenez, assistant professor of African and African Diaspora Studies at the University of Texas, Austin, and US-Puerto Rico legal history expert, discusses the impact of Hurricane Fiona on Puerto Rico and the island's electrical nightmare.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss Joe Biden’s latest commitments to future conflict. He also breaks down the impact on Europe of cheap Ukrainian grain and expensive energy, discusses the conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and offers prospects for a prisoner trade between the US and Russia.
Ariel Gold, executive director of the Fellowship of Reconciliation, the oldest peace and justice organization in the US, discusses recent protests by women in Iran, the state of negotiations for a new Iran nuclear deal, and the role sanctions play in bolstering nationalism and oppression.
Kevin Gosztola
, journalist and writer for shadowproof.com
and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, discusses the Pentagon’s new audit of its own bot networks, shifting the blame for attacks on Linda Sarsour to Russia, the fog of war over Ukraine, and ongoing coverups of the CIA torture program.
Max Wilbert, environmental activist and author of the book “Bright Green Lies: How the Environmental Movement Lost Its Way and What We Can Do About It," talks about the energy requirements of a wholesale shift to electric vehicles, and breaks down the problems with trusting climate solutions pushed by major fossil fuel companies.
Monica Jimenez, assistant professor of African and African Diaspora Studies at the University of Texas, Austin, and US-Puerto Rico legal history expert, discusses the impact of Hurricane Fiona on Puerto Rico and the island’s electrical nightmare.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik