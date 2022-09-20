https://sputniknews.com/20220920/biden-blasts-griners-imprisonment-while-many-languish-in-us-prisons-for-similar-offenses-1100986781.html

Biden Blasts Griner's Imprisonment While Many Languish in US Prisons for Similar Offenses

Biden Blasts Griner's Imprisonment While Many Languish in US Prisons for Similar Offenses

On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed a wide-range of topics, including the ongoing Russian Special Military Operation

Biden blasts Griner's imprisonment while many languish in US prisons for similar offenses On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed a wide-range of topics, including the ongoing Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden's hypocritical position on drug-related crimes and Azerbaijan-Armenian conflict.

Mark Sleboda - International relations and military analystRobert Patillo - Human rights lawyer and political analystArarat Konstanian - Armenia analyst and former head of the Turkish Department at the Armenian Ministry of Foreign AffairsIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss the ongoing Russian Special Military Operation and its current state of affairs, including Moscow's strategy going forward.In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl were joined by Robert Patillo to touch on the topic of Britney Griner's imprisonment and how the Biden administration has been hypocritical in their condemnation of Russia's policies, as thousands of Americans are currently in jail for drug-related crimes.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to Armenian analyst Ararat Konstanian about the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the latest visit by US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to Yerevan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

