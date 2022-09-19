https://sputniknews.com/20220919/watch-heavy-police-presence-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-as-lawmakers-hold-unauthorized-rally--1100946247.html

Watch: Heavy Police Presence in India's Uttar Pradesh as Lawmakers Hold Unauthorized Rally

According to the authorities, the march was stopped because the party refused to take the suggested route which wouldn't have caused traffic congestion. 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

Hundreds of Samajwadi Party lawmakers led by Uttar Pradesh opposition leader and former State Chief Akhilesh Yadav held a rally on Monday to raise alarm about the many issues locals are facing, such as inflation and unemployment.The state has faced various problems lately, also including unemployment, lack of electricity supply and a rising number of crimes against women.The march was scheduled to proceed from the party office to the legislative assembly in the state capital of Lucknow, but participants were stopped by police midway. It turned out that the demonstrators lacked the required permission to march on the planned route. Lawmakers decided to hold a sit-in demonstration instead, before later returning to their party office.Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath said: "There is no harm if any party wants to raise an issue. Samajwadi Party should take permission for the protest. Expecting SP to follow law and laws is asking for too much from them."

