US Reportedly Plans to Expand Greece's Alexandroupolis Port to Deploy Strategic Destroyers

The destroyers are strategically important for the US armed forces, given their increased electronic warfare capacity and ability to fulfill strikes using various guided missiles, according to the Greek media outlet.In the long run, the Greek port of Alexandroupolis is also expected to be used for hosting larger US destroyers, Ekathimerini added.Following the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on February 24, NATO and especially Washington have been using the Alexandroupolis port as the replacement for the Bosporus Strait, which Ankara has closed to all warships due to increased tensions. The alliance and the US have been actively deploying servicemen, tanks, helicopters and other military equipment in the Greek port, the newspaper reported.NATO has been boosting its military presence in Eastern Europe, including Greece, since late 2021 by pulling ground forces and dispatching additional troops. In response to Russia launching a military operation in Ukraine, NATO announced its plans to further reinforce the alliance's flank by sending additional ships, planes and ground troops to the region and putting them on high alert.

