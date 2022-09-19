https://sputniknews.com/20220919/us-asking-countries-to-pump-more-oil-while-keeping-focus-on-clean-energy-1100979568.html

US Asking Countries to Pump More Oil While Keeping Focus on Clean Energy

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States is asking countries around the world to pump more oil amid supply concerns while also maintaining focus on a...

The countries in Europe are facing an impending energy crisis due to inflation and supply shortages linked to sanctions on Russian energy. The situation has led to calls from German Finance Minister Christian Lindner to restore the operation of nuclear power plants that were phased out starting in 2011.On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the energy crisis in Europe did not begin with Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions. Rather, the crisis began with the implementation of the so-called "green" agenda, Putin added.The energy ministers of the EU member states are expected to approve during an emergency on September 30 new measures to curb the increasing energy prices.

