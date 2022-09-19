International
BREAKING: Strong 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexico's Central-West
US Asking Countries to Pump More Oil While Keeping Focus on Clean Energy
18:24 GMT 19.09.2022
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States is asking countries around the world to pump more oil amid supply concerns while also maintaining focus on a transition to clean energy, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and Environment Jose Fernandez said on Monday.
"The fact of the matter is that we are asking countries all over the world to pump more oil at the same time that we are focusing on a clean energy future," Fernandez said during a panel on supply chain concerns linked to the conflict in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic measures.
The countries in Europe are facing an impending energy crisis due to inflation and supply shortages linked to sanctions on Russian energy. The situation has led to calls from German Finance Minister Christian Lindner to restore the operation of nuclear power plants that were phased out starting in 2011.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the energy crisis in Europe did not begin with Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions. Rather, the crisis began with the implementation of the so-called "green" agenda, Putin added.
The energy ministers of the EU member states are expected to approve during an emergency on September 30 new measures to curb the increasing energy prices.
