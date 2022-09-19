https://sputniknews.com/20220919/un-chief-says-visa-restrictions-against-russians-in-europe-is-not-good-idea-1100947179.html

UN Chief Says Visa Restrictions Against Russians in Europe is Not Good Idea

UN Chief Says Visa Restrictions Against Russians in Europe is Not Good Idea

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed the hope that issues pertaining to the European Union's decision to... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-19T07:36+0000

2022-09-19T07:36+0000

2022-09-19T07:36+0000

un

united nations

russia

europe

antonio guterres

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099700245_0:56:1920:1136_1920x0_80_0_0_05968e33aafb516b5581779080d6ae0e.jpg

He also referred to the visa troubles that Russian diplomats face when they attempt to visit UN headquarters in New York, noting that using arbitrage to strong arm the United States into granting visas quicker could make matters worse.THe UN head also noted that he does not think it is a realistic idea to relocate UN headquarters outside of the United States.Earlier in September, the European Union adopted a proposal to fully suspend its visa facilitation agreement with Moscow, which resulted in a higher fee and extended issuance procedure. Moscow warned that the country will retaliate for restricting the travel of Russian citizens.

united nations

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

un, united nations, russia, europe, antonio guterres