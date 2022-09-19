https://sputniknews.com/20220919/ukraine-prepares-provocation-of-bucha-scenario-in-izyum-kremlin-1100952055.html
Ukraine Prepares Provocation of Bucha Scenario in Izyum: Kremlin
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov lambasted Ukrainian claims of massacres in the city of Izyum in the Kharkov region, stressing that Kiev is lying in a bid to pin the blame on Russia.Russian troops and militia forces withdrew from the Kharkov region earlier this month as they regrouped to concentrate on the liberation of Donbass.On Friday, Ukrainian authorities alleged that mass burial sites were found in Izyum after Russian troops withdrew, claiming that more than 400 bodies had been found so far.The Russian Defense Ministry has warned several times that the Kiev regime supported by the western media has been preparing a Bucha-style provocations to accuse Russia of war crimes.
Ukraine Prepares Provocation of Bucha Scenario in Izyum: Kremlin
In April, Kiev organized a false-flag operation in the city of Bucha near Kiev, accusing Russia of massacring civilians. Moscow demanded an impartial investigation and stressed that all Russian troops had fully withdrawn from Bucha on March 30, adding that Ukrainian forces were shelling the city around the clock.
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov lambasted Ukrainian claims of massacres in the city of Izyum in the Kharkov region, stressing that Kiev is lying in a bid to pin the blame on Russia.
"It is the same script like the one in Bucha, everything goes like that. It is a lie and we will be contending for the truth," he said.
Russian troops and militia forces withdrew from the Kharkov region earlier this month as they regrouped to concentrate on the liberation of Donbass.
On Friday, Ukrainian authorities alleged that mass burial sites
were found in Izyum after Russian troops withdrew, claiming that more than 400 bodies had been found so far.
The Russian Defense Ministry has warned several times that the Kiev regime supported by the western media has been preparing a Bucha-style provocations to accuse Russia of war crimes.