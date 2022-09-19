https://sputniknews.com/20220919/ukraine-prepares-provocation-of-bucha-scenario-in-izyum-kremlin-1100952055.html

Ukraine Prepares Provocation of Bucha Scenario in Izyum: Kremlin

Ukraine Prepares Provocation of Bucha Scenario in Izyum: Kremlin

In April, Kiev organized a false-flag operation in the city of Bucha near Kiev, accusing Russia of massacring civilians. Moscow demanded an impartial... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-19T09:07+0000

2022-09-19T09:07+0000

2022-09-19T09:29+0000

ukraine

russia

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097298594_0:132:3170:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_a0a61daa07824fbf56102d6eb6e6fcfe.jpg

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov lambasted Ukrainian claims of massacres in the city of Izyum in the Kharkov region, stressing that Kiev is lying in a bid to pin the blame on Russia.Russian troops and militia forces withdrew from the Kharkov region earlier this month as they regrouped to concentrate on the liberation of Donbass.On Friday, Ukrainian authorities alleged that mass burial sites were found in Izyum after Russian troops withdrew, claiming that more than 400 bodies had been found so far.The Russian Defense Ministry has warned several times that the Kiev regime supported by the western media has been preparing a Bucha-style provocations to accuse Russia of war crimes.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, russia