International
BREAKING: Ukraine Prepares Provocation of Bucha Scenario in Izyum, Kremlin Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220919/uk-police-arrest-15-to-prevent-local-hindu-muslim-clashes-from-escalating---photos-videos-1100951393.html
UK Police Arrest 15 to Prevent Local Hindu-Muslim Clashes From Escalating - Photos, Videos
UK Police Arrest 15 to Prevent Local Hindu-Muslim Clashes From Escalating - Photos, Videos
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Police of the British city of Leicester arrested 15 people to "deter further disorder" amid clashes between local Hindu and Muslim groups. 19.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-19T08:43+0000
2022-09-19T08:44+0000
uk
leicester
clashes
hindus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103208/98/1032089884_0:143:3575:2154_1920x0_80_0_0_1c8499ff56d4bd2191a62cd272835d5f.jpg
The tensions were triggered by the Asia Cup cricket tournament in Dubai on August 28, when India won the match against Pakistan. This was followed by violent clashes between the two groups in Leicester. Local police became aware of groups of young people gathering on Sunday afternoon in the suburbs of the city.The police added that violence, disorder or intimidation would not be tolerated in Leicester.Police operations and investigations continue in the city.
leicester
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103208/98/1032089884_258:0:3318:2295_1920x0_80_0_0_c57da986b8418ebabdf2134bc77ade3e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, leicester, clashes, hindus
uk, leicester, clashes, hindus

UK Police Arrest 15 to Prevent Local Hindu-Muslim Clashes From Escalating - Photos, Videos

08:43 GMT 19.09.2022 (Updated: 08:44 GMT 19.09.2022)
© AP Photo / Alastair GrantUK police
UK police - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2022
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Police of the British city of Leicester arrested 15 people to "deter further disorder" amid clashes between local Hindu and Muslim groups.
The tensions were triggered by the Asia Cup cricket tournament in Dubai on August 28, when India won the match against Pakistan. This was followed by violent clashes between the two groups in Leicester. Local police became aware of groups of young people gathering on Sunday afternoon in the suburbs of the city.

"Dispersal and stop and search powers were used to restore calm. Fifteen people were arrested during this evening’s operation. They all remain in police custody," police said in a statement.

The police added that violence, disorder or intimidation would not be tolerated in Leicester.
Police operations and investigations continue in the city.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала