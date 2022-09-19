https://sputniknews.com/20220919/uk-police-arrest-15-to-prevent-local-hindu-muslim-clashes-from-escalating---photos-videos-1100951393.html

UK Police Arrest 15 to Prevent Local Hindu-Muslim Clashes From Escalating - Photos, Videos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Police of the British city of Leicester arrested 15 people to "deter further disorder" amid clashes between local Hindu and Muslim groups. 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

The tensions were triggered by the Asia Cup cricket tournament in Dubai on August 28, when India won the match against Pakistan. This was followed by violent clashes between the two groups in Leicester. Local police became aware of groups of young people gathering on Sunday afternoon in the suburbs of the city.The police added that violence, disorder or intimidation would not be tolerated in Leicester.Police operations and investigations continue in the city.

