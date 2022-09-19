https://sputniknews.com/20220919/taliban-bans-chinese-apps-tiktok--pubg-over-promotion-of-immoral-content-1100966208.html

Taliban Bans Chinese Apps TikTok & PUBG Over Promotion of ‘Immoral’ Content

Taliban Bans Chinese Apps TikTok & PUBG Over Promotion of ‘Immoral’ Content

Following in India and Pakistan’s footsteps, Afghanistan has become the third Asian country to ban the Chinese mobile applications. The Islamic Emirate of... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-19T14:40+0000

2022-09-19T14:40+0000

2022-09-19T14:40+0000

world

tik tok

pubg

china

afghan government

afghan war

us

sharia

sharia law

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099786674_0:304:3000:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_43ee27e2eb94a72edbaa4711f9e4ec86.jpg

The Afghan government is set to block access to TikTok in the next 30 days, while the famous gaming app PUBG will be banned in the next 90 days, local media report citing the Afghan Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology .On April 21, the Afghan cabinet directed the Telecom and IT Ministry to take appropriate steps to block access to PUBG games and TikTok.Earlier, the IEA had blocked the access of more than 23 million websites for displaying what it considers immoral content over the year since the US-led NATO forces pulled out from the war-torn nation.*under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

tik tok, pubg, china, afghan government, afghan war, us, sharia, sharia law