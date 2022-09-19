Strong 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexico's Central-West
18:21 GMT 19.09.2022 (Updated: 18:38 GMT 19.09.2022)
A strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake was reported just off Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday afternoon.
The quake was reported 59 kilometers south of Coalcomán de Vázquez Pallares, off the coast of Michoacán state, according to Mexico's National Seismological Service.
Preliminar: SISMO Magnitud 6.8 Loc 59 km al SUR de COALCOMAN, MICH 19/09/22 13:05:07 Lat 18.24 Lon -103.18 Pf 10 km pic.twitter.com/d8G4cdudz2— Sismologico Nacional (@SismologicoMX) September 19, 2022
The SN reported its magnitude as 6.8 on the Richter scale, but the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported it initially as a much stronger 7.6-magnitude quake.
Occurring at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, detection of the quake triggered a tsunami warning for the coast.
The quake was felt 465 kilometers away in the capital of Mexico City, where it reportedly caused buildings to "sway a bit."
We just had an earthquake in Mexico City on September 19th, the same day that earthquake drills are scheduled. Anniversary of serious 2017 quake. Everything OK. Building just swayed a bit.— N. Parish Flannery (@NathanielParish) September 19, 2022
The quake also struck on the anniversary of two other devastating earthquakes: one in 1985 that killed 10,000 people, and another in 2017 that killed 360. Incidentally, many areas of the city reportedly held earthquake response drills earlier in the day. The 1985 quake, a mega-powerful 8.1, occurred in the Michoacán seismic gap, just like Monday's quake.
