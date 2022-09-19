International
BREAKING: Strong 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexico's Central-West
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220919/strong-68-magnitude-earthquake-hits-mexicos-central-west-1100979258.html
Strong 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexico's Central-West
Strong 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexico's Central-West
A strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake was reported just off Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday afternoon. 19.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-19T18:21+0000
2022-09-19T18:38+0000
americas
mexico
earthquake
mexico city
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101750/68/1017506854_0:260:2001:1385_1920x0_80_0_0_427a8ca30ed066dd957212eabdf2a417.jpg
The quake was reported 59 kilometers south of Coalcomán de Vázquez Pallares, off the coast of Michoacán state, according to Mexico's National Seismological Service.The SN reported its magnitude as 6.8 on the Richter scale, but the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported it initially as a much stronger 7.6-magnitude quake.Occurring at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, detection of the quake triggered a tsunami warning for the coast.The quake was felt 465 kilometers away in the capital of Mexico City, where it reportedly caused buildings to "sway a bit."The quake also struck on the anniversary of two other devastating earthquakes: one in 1985 that killed 10,000 people, and another in 2017 that killed 360. Incidentally, many areas of the city reportedly held earthquake response drills earlier in the day. The 1985 quake, a mega-powerful 8.1, occurred in the Michoacán seismic gap, just like Monday's quake.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
americas
mexico
mexico city
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101750/68/1017506854_0:73:2001:1573_1920x0_80_0_0_ba7d2854c513c7664fed00f60a043f98.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mexico, earthquake, mexico city
mexico, earthquake, mexico city

Strong 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexico's Central-West

18:21 GMT 19.09.2022 (Updated: 18:38 GMT 19.09.2022)
© AP Photo / Ted S. WarrenSeismometer
Seismometer - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2022
© AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
Subscribe
International
India
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
Being updated
A strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake was reported just off Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday afternoon.
The quake was reported 59 kilometers south of Coalcomán de Vázquez Pallares, off the coast of Michoacán state, according to Mexico's National Seismological Service.
The SN reported its magnitude as 6.8 on the Richter scale, but the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported it initially as a much stronger 7.6-magnitude quake.
Occurring at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, detection of the quake triggered a tsunami warning for the coast.
The quake was felt 465 kilometers away in the capital of Mexico City, where it reportedly caused buildings to "sway a bit."
The quake also struck on the anniversary of two other devastating earthquakes: one in 1985 that killed 10,000 people, and another in 2017 that killed 360. Incidentally, many areas of the city reportedly held earthquake response drills earlier in the day. The 1985 quake, a mega-powerful 8.1, occurred in the Michoacán seismic gap, just like Monday's quake.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала