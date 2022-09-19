https://sputniknews.com/20220919/strong-68-magnitude-earthquake-hits-mexicos-central-west-1100979258.html

Strong 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexico's Central-West

Strong 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexico's Central-West

A strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake was reported just off Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday afternoon. 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-19T18:21+0000

2022-09-19T18:21+0000

2022-09-19T18:38+0000

americas

mexico

earthquake

mexico city

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101750/68/1017506854_0:260:2001:1385_1920x0_80_0_0_427a8ca30ed066dd957212eabdf2a417.jpg

The quake was reported 59 kilometers south of Coalcomán de Vázquez Pallares, off the coast of Michoacán state, according to Mexico's National Seismological Service.The SN reported its magnitude as 6.8 on the Richter scale, but the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported it initially as a much stronger 7.6-magnitude quake.Occurring at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, detection of the quake triggered a tsunami warning for the coast.The quake was felt 465 kilometers away in the capital of Mexico City, where it reportedly caused buildings to "sway a bit."The quake also struck on the anniversary of two other devastating earthquakes: one in 1985 that killed 10,000 people, and another in 2017 that killed 360. Incidentally, many areas of the city reportedly held earthquake response drills earlier in the day. The 1985 quake, a mega-powerful 8.1, occurred in the Michoacán seismic gap, just like Monday's quake.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

americas

mexico

mexico city

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

mexico, earthquake, mexico city