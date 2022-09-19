https://sputniknews.com/20220919/sputniks-chief-editor-lpr-referendum-will-turn-ukrainian-strikes-into-attacks-against-russia-1100973154.html

Sputnik's Chief Editor: LPR Referendum Will Turn Ukrainian Strikes Into Attacks Against Russia

Sputnik's Chief Editor: LPR Referendum Will Turn Ukrainian Strikes Into Attacks Against Russia

The Civic Chamber of the Lugansk People's Republic announced earlier in the day that it urges the republic's authorities to hold a referendum to make the LPR a... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-19T14:31+0000

2022-09-19T14:31+0000

2022-09-19T14:57+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

margarita simonyan

lpr

referendum

crimean referendum

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101321/61/1013216170_0:141:1500:985_1920x0_80_0_0_00deea58abdc703afc6a4f6b5d7f0b00.jpg

Sputnik's Chief Editor Margarita Simonyan has commented on the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) Civic Chamber's call to hold a referendum to join Russia, calling it an "all-in move" and a Crimean scenario. She noted that should the republic vote affirmatively, it will drastically change the nature of the conflict in Ukraine.Simonyan expressed the opinion that the LPR might soon be not the only ones to announce referendums to join Russia.The head of the LPR Civic Chamber commented in the wake of the address to the republic's authorities that the referendum on joining Russia is a "matter of more than one day". He, however, expressed hope that the answer will be given soon.The LPR declared its independence in 2014 in response to the West-backed coup in Kiev that brought nationalist politicians to power. Russia agreed to recognize the LPR's statehood in February 2022, signing a treaty of friendship with the republic. Soon after, Moscow answered the call of LPR authorities to protect it against the attacks of the Ukrainian military, which have been going on with varying intensity over the past eight years.

https://sputniknews.com/20220919/lpr-civic-chamber-calls-to-immediately-hold-referendum-to-make-lugansk-part-of-russia-1100970813.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, margarita simonyan, lpr, referendum, crimean referendum