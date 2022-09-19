https://sputniknews.com/20220919/so-long-st-louis-new-orleans-dubbed-us-murder-capital-after-massive-homicide-spike-1100938282.html

So Long, St. Louis: New Orleans Dubbed US Murder Capital After Massive Homicide Spike

With a 141% increase in homicides over the past few years, New Orleans has surpassed St. Louis as the United States' murder capital. A police consultant is reportedly advocating a significant increase in patrol duty as a method to "save the city," local media reported.According to a review of statistics gathered by the Metropolitan Crime Commission - cited in one report - as of September 11, there were 52 murders per 100,000 residents in New Orleans. The statistics from the St. Louis Police Department reportedly pointed out that there were 45 killings per 100,000 residents in St. Louis as of September 17. In comparison to 2019 and 2021, homicides in New Orleans increased by 141% and 78%, respectively.As of September 11, there have been 205 homicides in New Orleans. According to the data, the number of gunshots in the city increased by 100% between 2019 and 2022. The report noted that New York City's homicide rate is 3.5 per 100,000 people, whereas Chicago's is 18 per 100,000.According to a local branch of Fox News, earlier this week, in order to combat the city's rising crime, Fausto Pichardo, the former head of the patrol division of the New York City Police Department who was recently engaged as a consultant by New Orleans, recommended reassigning 212 police personnel from their current duties to patrol duty.However, the draft's mention of 212 commissioned officers who could be sent to patrol duty, "is much higher than what is actually being considered. ... As the superintendent mentioned last week, that number is more in the range of 75-100," according to the New Orleans Police Department's statement. Whatever the final number turns out to be, somewhere between 10% and 20% of the New Orleans police force not currently patrolling city streets will resume those entry-level tasks soon, according to the report.Homicide Rates SkyrocketingAccording to an earlier report by Fox News, following a pattern of violence that started in 2020, more than a dozen cities reported record-high homicide rates last year. If this pace of homicide rates continues for New Orleans, there will likely be close to 300 murders this year, bringing the city's homicide rate to 74.12 per 100,000 people, per the statistics.Despite the fact that Chicago registered more murders in 2021 than it had in a quarter of a century, the rate of New Orleans would still be far higher than Chicago's 18.26 murders per 100,000 people.According to the report, New Orleans would rank ninth in homicides among major cities throughout the world that are not engaged in war. Murders increased in New Orleans, going from 119 in 2019 to 201 in 2020. 2021 saw a further increase in that number, reaching 218 — an 83% increase over 2019.Big Easy's Police to Downgrade 911 Calls Over Lack of OfficersAccording to a local news channel report from late August, the average response time of the New Orleans Police Department is deteriorating as a result of the serious manpower shortfall that the agency is still experiencing. The force has reportedly downgraded a growing proportion of 911 calls to non-emergencies, a move likely prolonging response times.According to the city council president Helena Moreno, quoted in the report, "the average is roughly 30 minutes, but if you’re in some districts, it’s like 40 or 50 minutes," of waiting time for 911 calls.She went on to say that when police respond to requests for help, survivors are frequently gone from the scene. Jeff Asher, the council's crime analyst, reported that 95 aggravated rape calls, 74 armed robberies, 252 aggravated assaults, and roughly 1,500 domestic disturbances were lowered this year.

