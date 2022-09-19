Signatories of Artemis Accords, Who Aim to Return Humanity to the Moon, Hold Their First Meeting
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The signatories to the Artemis Accords met on Monday for the first time as part of the US-led initiative to promote international cooperation and the imposition of a rules-based order in space, the Sate Department said.
"On Monday, September 19, 2022, representatives of Artemis Accords signatory nations met at the International Astronautical Congress in Paris for the first in-person meeting since the launch of the Accords," the press release said.
The event was hosted by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Agência Espacial Brasileira (AEB) of Brazil, and the Centre national d'études spatiales (CNES) of France.
The Department of State was represented by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Jennifer Littlejohn.
"PDAS Littlejohn highlighted the diversity of signatories in their space capabilities and interests and encouraged all spacefaring nations to sign the Accords. Noting NASA’s objective to land the first female and the first person of color on the Moon, she emphasized that both our space missions and our space diplomacy efforts must fully represent the people of the United States," the release said.
The Artemis Accords were launched in 2020 with a view to returning humans to the moon as early as 2024, a deadline considered impossible by some experts. Other countries may join the project by signing thedeal, which is a set of rules for the peaceful exploration of space.
So far, at least 21 countries have signed the accords including Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.