Signatories of Artemis Accords, Who Aim to Return Humanity to the Moon, Hold Their First Meeting

Signatories of Artemis Accords, Who Aim to Return Humanity to the Moon, Hold Their First Meeting

The event was hosted by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Agência Espacial Brasileira (AEB) of Brazil, and the Centre national d'études spatiales (CNES) of France.The Department of State was represented by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Jennifer Littlejohn.The Artemis Accords were launched in 2020 with a view to returning humans to the moon as early as 2024, a deadline considered impossible by some experts. Other countries may join the project by signing thedeal, which is a set of rules for the peaceful exploration of space.So far, at least 21 countries have signed the accords including Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

