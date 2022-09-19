International
BREAKING: LPR Civic Chamber Calls to Immediately Hold Referendum to Make Lugansk Part of Russia
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220919/signatories-of-atremis-accords-aiming-to-return-humanity-to-the-moon-hold-their-first-meeting-1100967583.html
Signatories of Artemis Accords, Who Aim to Return Humanity to the Moon, Hold Their First Meeting
Signatories of Artemis Accords, Who Aim to Return Humanity to the Moon, Hold Their First Meeting
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The signatories to the Artemis Accords met on Monday for the first time as part of the US-led initiative to promote international... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-19T13:16+0000
2022-09-19T13:20+0000
americas
artemis
moon
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0f/1095528700_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_8ba701aa331927b24226a2860d04aa41.jpg
The event was hosted by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Agência Espacial Brasileira (AEB) of Brazil, and the Centre national d'études spatiales (CNES) of France.The Department of State was represented by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Jennifer Littlejohn.The Artemis Accords were launched in 2020 with a view to returning humans to the moon as early as 2024, a deadline considered impossible by some experts. Other countries may join the project by signing thedeal, which is a set of rules for the peaceful exploration of space.So far, at least 21 countries have signed the accords including Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0f/1095528700_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_9c3efe17767c0254921945d6f280497f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
artemis, moon, us
artemis, moon, us

Signatories of Artemis Accords, Who Aim to Return Humanity to the Moon, Hold Their First Meeting

13:16 GMT 19.09.2022 (Updated: 13:20 GMT 19.09.2022)
© AP Photo / Ringo H.W. ChiuLight shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2022
© AP Photo / Ringo H.W. Chiu
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The signatories to the Artemis Accords met on Monday for the first time as part of the US-led initiative to promote international cooperation and the imposition of a rules-based order in space, the Sate Department said.

"On Monday, September 19, 2022, representatives of Artemis Accords signatory nations met at the International Astronautical Congress in Paris for the first in-person meeting since the launch of the Accords," the press release said.

The event was hosted by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Agência Espacial Brasileira (AEB) of Brazil, and the Centre national d'études spatiales (CNES) of France.
The Department of State was represented by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Jennifer Littlejohn.

"PDAS Littlejohn highlighted the diversity of signatories in their space capabilities and interests and encouraged all spacefaring nations to sign the Accords. Noting NASA’s objective to land the first female and the first person of color on the Moon, she emphasized that both our space missions and our space diplomacy efforts must fully represent the people of the United States," the release said.

The Artemis Accords were launched in 2020 with a view to returning humans to the moon as early as 2024, a deadline considered impossible by some experts. Other countries may join the project by signing thedeal, which is a set of rules for the peaceful exploration of space.
So far, at least 21 countries have signed the accords including Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала