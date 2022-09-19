https://sputniknews.com/20220919/senate-republicans-ask-special-counsel-authority-for-prosecutor-probing-hunter-biden-1100956526.html

Senate Republicans Ask Special Counsel Authority for Prosecutor Probing Hunter Biden

Senate Republicans Ask Special Counsel Authority for Prosecutor Probing Hunter Biden

The president's son admitted last year that the FBI was onto him for alleged misconduct, but never specified what it was and insisted on being innocent. Media... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-19T12:39+0000

2022-09-19T12:39+0000

2022-09-19T12:39+0000

us

americas

hunter biden

us senate

probe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097820677_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d6e83251d762fed82cbdf8292125caa4.jpg

Over 30 GOP Senators have signed an open letter calling for the Department of Justice (DoJ) to grant special counsel status to David Weiss, the Delaware US Attorney who is probing Hunter Biden over alleged misconduct.The senators warn of potential interference in the high-profile case against the US president's son despite the administration trying to avoid such allegations by letting Weiss, a Donald Trump appointee, keep his post after January 2021 and carry on with the investigation. One of the senators noted that a whistleblower had notified the lawmakers of the conspiracy within the FBI to disrupt the probe.The senators further accuse Garland of the DoJ's "politicization" and argue that it endangers Weiss' investigation – hence the request for the special counsel authority, which will grant the US Attorney the protection he needs. The lawmakers argue in the letter that this step would "go a long way to restoring faith in [US] governmental institutions."The letter, co-signed by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, slammed Garland for banning FBI and DoJ employees from speaking to lawmakers and congressional staff without prior coordination with the department's Office of Legislative Affairs.As the US attorney general gave testimony in Senate earlier this year, he defended his department's record with regards to the probe into Hunter Biden by recalling the decision to allow David Weiss keep his post. Garland, however, declined to comment on the idea of giving the attorney special counsel status, calling it a matter of "internal decision-making in the department."The Senate Republicans drafted the letter two months after media reports about the Hunter Biden probe reaching a "critical stage." The Fox News report in July namely suggested that officials were considering pressing charges against the president's son at the time. Hunter Biden, however, has since not been indicted on alleged tax violations and possible illegal foreign lobbying, as the media outlet suggested he would be.Biden previously admitted to being investigated by the FBI, but never confirmed reports about the probe being related to his business affairs abroad – in Ukraine and in China. The latter appeared to look shady and involve his father, US President Joe Biden, according to a trove of emails and documents extracted from the hard drive of MacBook that supposedly belonged to him.The laptop's contents, which have been gradually published since September 2020, were handed over to media by the owner of a repair shop in Delaware, where Biden had allegedly abandoned his device and never recovered. The owner says the FBI was the first to recover its contents, but he kept a copy, which he sent to then-Donald Trump's attorney Rudi Giuliani, who then shared it with several media outlets.

https://sputniknews.com/20220918/hunter-biden-allegedly-asked-maryland-criminal-to-mail-him-drugs-1100925098.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, hunter biden, us senate, probe