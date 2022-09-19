https://sputniknews.com/20220919/russian-fm-lavrov-discusses-security-at-zaporozhye-npp-with-his-french-counterpart-colonna-1100974207.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, discussed ensuring security at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) during a phone conversation on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"Following a phone conversation between the presidents of Russia and France on September 11, 2022, the heads of the foreign ministries have discussed the situation in Ukraine in detail, mainly focusing on ensuring the security of the Zaporozhye NPP," the message read.
Lavrov noted that Ukraine was using weapons supplied by the West to target civilian infrastructure
, including the ZNPP, and exposing Europe to the danger of a nuclear disaster, according to the ministry.
"The Russian side once again emphasized necessity to stop shelling of the station immediately and completely and launch an unbiased investigation of cases of deliberate attacks on this facility," the ministry stated.
The nuclear power plant in the Zaporozhye region, which is the biggest NPP in Europe, has been under shelling by Kiev's troops for almost two months, despite calls from Moscow to stop to avert a nuclear disaster. Kiev shelled the facility in a bid to stage a provocation and pin the blame for it on Russia.