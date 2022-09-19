https://sputniknews.com/20220919/russian-fm-lavrov-discusses-security-at-zaporozhye-npp-with-his-french-counterpart-colonna-1100974207.html

Russian FM Lavrov Discusses Security at Zaporozhye NPP With His French Counterpart Colonna

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, discussed ensuring security at the Zaporozhye nuclear...

Lavrov noted that Ukraine was using weapons supplied by the West to target civilian infrastructure, including the ZNPP, and exposing Europe to the danger of a nuclear disaster, according to the ministry.The nuclear power plant in the Zaporozhye region, which is the biggest NPP in Europe, has been under shelling by Kiev's troops for almost two months, despite calls from Moscow to stop to avert a nuclear disaster. Kiev shelled the facility in a bid to stage a provocation and pin the blame for it on Russia.

