Russia to Insist on Launching Arbitration Against US Over Visas, Top Diplomat Says

19.09.2022

russia

visa

maria zakharova

un

On Thursday, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the majority of Russian delegation members who are expected to attend the United Nations General Assembly have not yet received visas.According to him, all the "reasonable and limited timeframes" set by the UN General Assembly for eliminating these problems have long passed, "however, the Secretary General, unfortunately, has not yet begun the arbitration procedure."Washington previously showed reluctance to grant visas to Russian diplomats, who were coming in the country to participate in United Nations events. Moscow has repeatedly called on the UN Secretariat to resolve the issue, demanding that the US stop hindering Russian diplomats from taking part in the work of the organization.

2022

