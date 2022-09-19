International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220919/rare-terracotta-figurine-of-yakshini-found-in-indias-telangana---photo--1100944270.html
Rare Terracotta Figurine of 'Yakshini' Found in India's Telangana - Photo
Rare Terracotta Figurine of 'Yakshini' Found in India's Telangana - Photo
As per Indian mythology, Yakshini were semi-divine human beings who were mentioned in Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain literature as guardian deities and protectors... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-19T11:57+0000
2022-09-19T11:57+0000
india
sculpture
sculpture
sculptures
ancient
telengana
god
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/13/1100959908_0:169:1280:889_1920x0_80_0_0_8078468999cbaa6d244e102cb20f50b9.jpg
A rare terracotta figurine of a semi-goddess Yakshini has been discovered by a group of researchers of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB) in the Siddipet district of India's Telangana state, a report said on Monday.Researcher Kolipaka Srinivas told Telangana Today that they found beads and pottery shells, iron pigments and ‘Sarvatobhadra’ Jain sculpture in a village in the Patigadda region a few days ago.KTCB's convenor Sriramoju Haragopal shared that a similar figurine of semi-goddess Yakshini was discovered in Nagarjunakonda and Kondapur excavations and in Geesukonda village in Telangana state.After examining the newly found figurine with the previously discovered statues, Haragopal said the headdress, earrings and nose ring of the statue were similar to the recently discovered terracotta figures.Historian Sthapathi Imani Shivanagi Reddy claimed that the statue belonged to ancient India's Ikshvaku dynasty (225-340 AD), also known as the Suryavamsha.
telengana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/13/1100959908_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_d19ac976fa397e0e72437f8d0f4214ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sculpture, sculpture, sculptures, ancient, telengana, god
sculpture, sculpture, sculptures, ancient, telengana, god

Rare Terracotta Figurine of 'Yakshini' Found in India's Telangana - Photo

11:57 GMT 19.09.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Samulili / ShovelsShovels
Shovels - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Samulili / Shovels
Subscribe
International
India
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
As per Indian mythology, Yakshini were semi-divine human beings who were mentioned in Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain literature as guardian deities and protectors of treasures.
A rare terracotta figurine of a semi-goddess Yakshini has been discovered by a group of researchers of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB) in the Siddipet district of India's Telangana state, a report said on Monday.
Researcher Kolipaka Srinivas told Telangana Today that they found beads and pottery shells, iron pigments and ‘Sarvatobhadra’ Jain sculpture in a village in the Patigadda region a few days ago.
KTCB's convenor Sriramoju Haragopal shared that a similar figurine of semi-goddess Yakshini was discovered in Nagarjunakonda and Kondapur excavations and in Geesukonda village in Telangana state.
After examining the newly found figurine with the previously discovered statues, Haragopal said the headdress, earrings and nose ring of the statue were similar to the recently discovered terracotta figures.
Historian Sthapathi Imani Shivanagi Reddy claimed that the statue belonged to ancient India's Ikshvaku dynasty (225-340 AD), also known as the Suryavamsha.
© Photo : Twitter/XpressHyderabadPicture of rare Terracotta figurine of Demi-Goddess ‘Yakshini’ found in India's Telangana state
Picture of rare Terracotta figurine of Demi-Goddess ‘Yakshini’ found in India's Telangana state - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2022
Picture of rare Terracotta figurine of Demi-Goddess ‘Yakshini’ found in India's Telangana state
© Photo : Twitter/XpressHyderabad
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала