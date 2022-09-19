https://sputniknews.com/20220919/rare-terracotta-figurine-of-yakshini-found-in-indias-telangana---photo--1100944270.html

Rare Terracotta Figurine of 'Yakshini' Found in India's Telangana - Photo

Rare Terracotta Figurine of 'Yakshini' Found in India's Telangana - Photo

As per Indian mythology, Yakshini were semi-divine human beings who were mentioned in Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain literature as guardian deities and protectors... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-19T11:57+0000

2022-09-19T11:57+0000

2022-09-19T11:57+0000

india

sculpture

sculpture

sculptures

ancient

telengana

god

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/13/1100959908_0:169:1280:889_1920x0_80_0_0_8078468999cbaa6d244e102cb20f50b9.jpg

A rare terracotta figurine of a semi-goddess Yakshini has been discovered by a group of researchers of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB) in the Siddipet district of India's Telangana state, a report said on Monday.Researcher Kolipaka Srinivas told Telangana Today that they found beads and pottery shells, iron pigments and ‘Sarvatobhadra’ Jain sculpture in a village in the Patigadda region a few days ago.KTCB's convenor Sriramoju Haragopal shared that a similar figurine of semi-goddess Yakshini was discovered in Nagarjunakonda and Kondapur excavations and in Geesukonda village in Telangana state.After examining the newly found figurine with the previously discovered statues, Haragopal said the headdress, earrings and nose ring of the statue were similar to the recently discovered terracotta figures.Historian Sthapathi Imani Shivanagi Reddy claimed that the statue belonged to ancient India's Ikshvaku dynasty (225-340 AD), also known as the Suryavamsha.

telengana

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

sculpture, sculpture, sculptures, ancient, telengana, god