A rare terracotta figurine of a semi-goddess Yakshini has been discovered by a group of researchers of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB) in the Siddipet district of India's Telangana state, a report said on Monday.Researcher Kolipaka Srinivas told Telangana Today that they found beads and pottery shells, iron pigments and ‘Sarvatobhadra’ Jain sculpture in a village in the Patigadda region a few days ago.KTCB's convenor Sriramoju Haragopal shared that a similar figurine of semi-goddess Yakshini was discovered in Nagarjunakonda and Kondapur excavations and in Geesukonda village in Telangana state.After examining the newly found figurine with the previously discovered statues, Haragopal said the headdress, earrings and nose ring of the statue were similar to the recently discovered terracotta figures.Historian Sthapathi Imani Shivanagi Reddy claimed that the statue belonged to ancient India's Ikshvaku dynasty (225-340 AD), also known as the Suryavamsha.
Rare Terracotta Figurine of 'Yakshini' Found in India's Telangana - Photo
As per Indian mythology, Yakshini were semi-divine human beings who were mentioned in Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain literature as guardian deities and protectors of treasures.
A rare terracotta figurine of a semi-goddess Yakshini has been discovered by a group of researchers of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB) in the Siddipet district of India's Telangana state, a report said on Monday.
Researcher Kolipaka Srinivas told Telangana Today
that they found beads and pottery shells, iron pigments and ‘Sarvatobhadra’ Jain sculpture in a village in the Patigadda region a few days ago.
KTCB's convenor Sriramoju Haragopal shared that a similar figurine of semi-goddess Yakshini was discovered in Nagarjunakonda and Kondapur excavations and in Geesukonda village in Telangana state.
After examining the newly found figurine with the previously discovered statues, Haragopal said the headdress, earrings and nose ring of the statue were similar to the recently discovered terracotta figures.
Historian Sthapathi Imani Shivanagi Reddy claimed that the statue belonged to ancient India's Ikshvaku dynasty (225-340 AD), also known as the Suryavamsha.