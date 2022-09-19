https://sputniknews.com/20220919/powerful-tropical-cyclones-fiona-nanmadol-devastate-puerto-rico-japan-simultaneously-1100985285.html

Powerful Tropical Cyclones Fiona, Nanmadol Devastate Puerto Rico, Japan Simultaneously

Powerful Tropical Cyclones Fiona, Nanmadol Devastate Puerto Rico, Japan Simultaneously

Meteorologists have warned that global warming is making tropical cyclones stronger, since they are driven by warm, moist air found over bodies of water. In... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-19T23:23+0000

2022-09-19T23:23+0000

2022-09-19T23:20+0000

world

hurricane

typhoon

japan

puerto rico

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100914078_0:172:1648:1099_1920x0_80_0_0_de62b9ed378b8b0eeb6f8e6c53c5793e.jpg

Hurricane Fiona hit the US-controlled island of Puerto Rico with a broadside of powerful storms on Sunday, resulting in the collapse of the island’s fragile electrical grid, plunging it into total darkness just as nearly 18 inches of rain was falling.In some places, more than 30 inches (76 centimeters) of rain have fallen in just a couple of hours. Although Fiona’s eye passed just west of the island, nearly all of its thunderstorms were being “dragged” behind it, to the eye’s east, meaning the brunt of the storm swept across Puerto Rico from the south.Puerto Rico’s already-fragile grid was totally destroyed in 2017 when Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 hurricane and one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, passed directly over the island. At least 3,000 people were killed in Puerto Rico alone by Maria. The rebuilding effort was ham-fisted and inadequate, leaving the island vulnerable to a storm like Fiona, a comparatively weaker Category 1 storm.On Monday, 1.3 million Puerto Ricans remained without power. Authorities had not reported any deaths yet, but Governor Pedro Pierluisi described the damage as “catastrophic.”Typhoon Nanmadol Strikes Southern JapanWhile Puerto Rico was being pummeled by Hurricane Fiona, 8,800 miles away in southern Japan, the island of Kyushu was bracing for impact from “super-Typhoon” Nanmadol.The powerful storm was equivalent in strength to a Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic, with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. Its eye wall, where the strongest storms are located, hit the port city of Kagoshima. It is the fourth-strongest storm to ever make landfall in Japan.Mountainous like Puerto Rico, Kyushu’s residents were warned of the high probability of mudslides amid the heavy rains and flooding. To make matters worse, landfall came just hours after nearby Taiwan was wracked by a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake, triggering tsunami warnings across the region.At least two people have been killed by the storm in Japan.

puerto rico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

hurricane, typhoon, japan, puerto rico