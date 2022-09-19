https://sputniknews.com/20220919/moscow-committed-to-open-borders-principle-for-latvia-despite-rigas-racist-anti-russian-policies-1100974682.html

Moscow Committed to Open Borders Principle for Latvia Despite Riga's Racist Anti-Russian Policies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia remains committed to the principle of open borders for all Latvian citizens, despite restrictions on the entry of Russians into... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

russia

latvia

By restricting the entry of Russians into the country, Latvia grossly violated the provisions of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the embassy added, noting that Riga resorted to blatantly racist policies and demonstrated its disrespect towards international agreements.The embassy issued the statement after Latvia, as well as other Baltic states Lithuania and Estonia, closed their borders to most Russian citizens, leaving only few exceptions.

latvia

