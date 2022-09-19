https://sputniknews.com/20220919/minor-dalit-girl-succumbs-to-injuries-days-after-being-gang-raped--set-ablaze-in-india-1100958015.html

Minor Dalit Girl Succumbs to Injuries Days After Being Gang-Raped & Set Ablaze in India

Minor Dalit Girl Succumbs to Injuries Days After Being Gang-Raped & Set Ablaze in India

Rape cases are just one of the major issues India's state of Uttar Pradesh has faced in the past few months, including inflation, unemployment and the overall... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

Having struggled for life for 12 days, a teenage gang-rape victim in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh succumbed to her burn injuries on Monday. The victim's father said that his daughter was alone at home when the incident took place. The crime came to light days after when another two teenage Dalit sisters were found hanging from a tree in the Lakhimpur district of the state in what is believed to be a set-up suicide.Another former state chief of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party head Mayawati said that criminals and goons have no fear because the state government's "priorities are wrong".

