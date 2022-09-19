LIVE UPDATES: UK Holds State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle, and her son Charles became the new king immediately after her death.
Britain is holding a state funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, who had reigned the country for over 70 years. Around 8,000 people have gathered to attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, including members of the royal family - the Queen’s four children, her eight grandchildren and their spouses.
Among the guests are also around 500 heads of state and other dignitaries from around the world, including fellow royals.
After the state ceremony, the Queen is to be buried alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI memorial chapel located at Windsor Castle.
08:05 GMT 19.09.2022
LIVE From Outside Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey