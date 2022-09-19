International
https://sputniknews.com/20220919/live-updates-talks-on-russian-ammonia-exports-via-ukraine-underway-un-head-guterres-says-1100944765.html
LIVE UPDATES: Talks on Russian Ammonia Exports Via Ukraine Underway, UN Head Guterres Says
LIVE UPDATES: Talks on Russian Ammonia Exports Via Ukraine Underway, UN Head Guterres Says
Russia launched its special military op in Ukraine in February after Kiev intensified attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR)... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-19T06:59+0000
2022-09-19T06:59+0000
russia
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098078051_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d8ae848d14ff50601b0642c80b5e5946.jpg
russia
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098078051_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_184d4bd2ca4cad629645e01da1d8ecfb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
russia, ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A boat with Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials heads to the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, to check if the grain shipment is in accordance with a crucial agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv, at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Talks on Russian Ammonia Exports Via Ukraine Underway, UN Head Guterres Says

06:59 GMT 19.09.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Russia launched its special military op in Ukraine in February after Kiev intensified attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia's goal is to stop the eight-year-long war being waged by Ukraine against the people of Donbass, adding that Kiev's actions amount to genocide.
The Russian armed forces and the allied militia of the DPR and LPR continue their special military operation in Donbass and on Ukrainian territory.
The situation remains tense in the Zaporozhye region, where Europe's largest nuclear power plant - ZNPP - has come under repeated shelling from Ukrainian troops over the past weeks.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
07:36 GMT 19.09.2022
UN Chief Says Visa Restrictions Against Russians in Europe is Not Good Idea
United Nations General Assembly hall in New York City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2022
UN Chief Says Visa Restrictions Against Russians in Europe is Not Good Idea
07:36 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала