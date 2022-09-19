LIVE UPDATES: Talks on Russian Ammonia Exports Via Ukraine Underway, UN Head Guterres Says

Russia launched its special military op in Ukraine in February after Kiev intensified attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia's goal is to stop the eight-year-long war being waged by Ukraine against the people of Donbass, adding that Kiev's actions amount to genocide.
The Russian armed forces and the allied militia of the DPR and LPR continue their special military operation in Donbass and on Ukrainian territory.
The situation remains tense in the Zaporozhye region, where Europe's largest nuclear power plant - ZNPP - has come under repeated shelling from Ukrainian troops over the past weeks.
07:36 GMT 19.09.2022
UN Chief Says Visa Restrictions Against Russians in Europe is Not Good Idea