Japan Orders Almost 9.5Mln People to Evacuate Due to Typhoon Nanmadol

TOKYO (Sputnik) - About 9.5 million people in western Japan were ordered to evacuate as extremely strong typhoon Nanmadol approaches, Japanese broadcaster NHK... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

A Level 4 disaster threat alert was declared, which means a recommendation to evacuate to a safe location while evacuation is still possible. The fifth and highest level means the need to save one's life due to an immediate threat.About 9 million people in more than 4.2 million households affected by a level 4 alert were ordered to evacuate in some parts of the regions of Kyushu, Shikoku and Chugoku, according to the broadcaster.A Level 5 alert was declared for nearly 530,000 people in more than 250,000 households in Kagoshima, Miyazaki, Oita, Kumamoto and Yamaguchi prefectures, the report said.The typhoon is expected to proceed over the western coast of Japan, to move eastward and pass from west to east over the northern areas of Honshu Island by Tuesday morning. The pressure in the center of the typhoon is 975 hectopascals, and the wind force is 98.5 feet per second, with gusts up to 45 feet.The typhoon has killed one and injured 69, as of Monday morning, according to Japanese media. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has postponed his departure for the UN General Assembly until Tuesday due to the typhoon.

