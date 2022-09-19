International
BREAKING: DPR Civic Chamber Urges for Immediate Referendum to Become Part of Russia
Israel Appoints Ambassador to Turkey After Thaw in Relations, Reports Say
Israel Appoints Ambassador to Turkey After Thaw in Relations, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel has appointed its charge d'affaires in Ankara as new ambassador to Turkey after the two countries fully restored diplomatic ties last...
The Israeli Foreign Ministry approved the appointment of Irit Lilian on Monday, according to i24NEWS. The diplomat has been heading the Israeli mission in Ankara for the past two years.Ties between the two nations soured over an Israeli assault on a Turkish ship near the Palestinian exclave of Gaza in 2010. After a short period of reconciliation, the diplomatic relations degraded again after 2018, when the US moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to disputed Jerusalem, prompting deadly clashes.In another sign of rapprochement, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Israel Appoints Ambassador to Turkey After Thaw in Relations, Reports Say

15:52 GMT 19.09.2022
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit, FileFILE - In this May 31, 2010 file photo the Mavi Marmara ship, the lead boat of a flotilla headed to the Gaza Strip which was stormed by Israeli naval commandos in a predawn confrontation, sails into the port of Ashdod, Israel.
FILE - In this May 31, 2010 file photo the Mavi Marmara ship, the lead boat of a flotilla headed to the Gaza Strip which was stormed by Israeli naval commandos in a predawn confrontation, sails into the port of Ashdod, Israel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2022
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit, File
