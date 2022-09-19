https://sputniknews.com/20220919/indian-lawmaker-takes-cow-to-assembly-to-raise-awareness-about-lumpy-skin-disease-1100960977.html

Indian Lawmaker Takes Cow to Assembly to Raise Awareness About Lumpy Skin Disease

Indian Lawmaker Takes Cow to Assembly to Raise Awareness About Lumpy Skin Disease

According to government data last week, lumpy skin disease (LSD) has claimed the lives of more than 67,000 cattle so far in India. The disease is mainly spread... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

Later, three Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) lawmakers also staged a small protest in the Well of the House, carrying posters that read “Cows are pleading from the government to save them".An eight-day-long procession has also been organized at the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage headquarters to pray for the good health of the cattle and protect them from the disease. The procession started on September 15.Lumpy skin disease is a viral disease which transmits to cattle by blood-sucking insects. It causes fever and skin nodules, and can be fatal. Last week, while addressing the inaugural session of International Dairy Federation’s World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Indian scientists have developed a vaccine to control the disease.

