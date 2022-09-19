https://sputniknews.com/20220919/covid-over-for-biden-potus-slammed-over-remarks-about-end-of-coronavirus-pandemic-1100947511.html
'COVID Over for Biden': POTUS Slammed Over Remarks About End of Coronavirus Pandemic
‘COVID Over for Biden’: POTUS Slammed Over Remarks About End of Coronavirus Pandemic
According to the latest estimates provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 400 people per day continue to die from COVID-19 in America.
Netizens attacked US President Joe Biden on Twitter after he claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic "is over" despite the fact that the daily death toll from the coronavirus in America shows no sign of ceasing.One more user suggested that POTUS was "clearly misinformed" because "the virus is still here." According to another message, the US president "doesn't know what he is saying […] just makes it up."A barrage of angry comments followed Biden's interview with CBS News, in which he announced the end of the coronavirus pandemic but admitted that some troubles still persisted.The claims were preceded by World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asserting last week that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic "is in sight," but that "we are not there yet."He warned that that the coronavirus still posed an "acute global emergency" and highlighted that during the first eight months of 2022, more than a million people died from the disease.The warning came as the WHO still perceives the virus as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.Latest data released by Johns Hopkins University have, meanwhile, showed that there were just over 440,000 new COVID cases and nearly 3,000 deaths from the virus in the US over the past week. According to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the daily coronavirus death toll in the US is on the rise and currently stands at 391.
‘COVID Over for Biden’: POTUS Slammed Over Remarks About End of Coronavirus Pandemic
According to the latest estimates provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 400 people per day continue to die from COVID-19 in America.
Netizens attacked US President Joe Biden
on Twitter after he claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic “is over” despite the fact that the daily death toll from the coronavirus in America shows no sign of ceasing.
“465 daily average for deaths and the pandemic is over,” one user wrote, while another noted that “COVID is over per Joe Biden.”
One more user suggested that POTUS was “clearly misinformed” because “the virus is still here.” According to another message, the US president “doesn’t know what he is saying […] just makes it up.”
A barrage of angry comments followed Biden’s interview with CBS News, in which he announced the end of the coronavirus pandemic but admitted that some troubles still persisted.
“We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it […] but the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one's wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it's changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it,” POTUS argued.
The claims were preceded by World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asserting last week that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic “is in sight,” but that “we are not there yet.”
He warned that that the coronavirus still posed an “acute global emergency” and highlighted that during the first eight months of 2022, more than a million people died from the disease.
The warning came as the WHO still perceives the virus as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.
Latest data released by Johns Hopkins University have, meanwhile, showed that there were just over 440,000 new COVID cases and nearly 3,000 deaths from the virus in the US over the past week. According to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the daily coronavirus death toll in the US is on the rise and currently stands at 391.