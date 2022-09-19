https://sputniknews.com/20220919/chinese-scientists-first-to-clone-arctic-wolf-cloning-service-ceo-says-1100977208.html

Chinese Scientists First to Clone Arctic Wolf, Cloning Service CEO Says

Chinese Scientists First to Clone Arctic Wolf, Cloning Service CEO Says

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese scientists were the first in the world to clone the arctic wolf, with the first puppy born in June and the second set to be born in... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-19T16:12+0000

2022-09-19T16:12+0000

2022-09-19T16:12+0000

science & tech

china

cloning

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/13/1100977061_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e0b5fb23fda016e761d75963a4986852.jpg

The cloning procedure is safe for dogs, while the health and life expectancy are expected to be the same as in natural dog breeds, the CEO told Sputnik.In 2016, SinoGene cloned the first dog by using a method of gene editing.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, cloning