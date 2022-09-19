International
BREAKING: DPR Civic Chamber Urges for Immediate Referendum to Become Part of Russia
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220919/chinese-scientists-first-to-clone-arctic-wolf-cloning-service-ceo-says-1100977208.html
Chinese Scientists First to Clone Arctic Wolf, Cloning Service CEO Says
Chinese Scientists First to Clone Arctic Wolf, Cloning Service CEO Says
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese scientists were the first in the world to clone the arctic wolf, with the first puppy born in June and the second set to be born in... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-19T16:12+0000
2022-09-19T16:12+0000
science & tech
china
cloning
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/13/1100977061_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e0b5fb23fda016e761d75963a4986852.jpg
The cloning procedure is safe for dogs, while the health and life expectancy are expected to be the same as in natural dog breeds, the CEO told Sputnik.In 2016, SinoGene cloned the first dog by using a method of gene editing.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/13/1100977061_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ead9fb93d4575ac687b9652ee2873ad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, cloning
china, cloning

Chinese Scientists First to Clone Arctic Wolf, Cloning Service CEO Says

16:12 GMT 19.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / GUILLAUME SOUVANTA young arctic wolf walks inside its enclosure at The Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France, on September 2, 2019. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)
A young arctic wolf walks inside its enclosure at The Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France, on September 2, 2019. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / GUILLAUME SOUVANT
Subscribe
International
India
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese scientists were the first in the world to clone the arctic wolf, with the first puppy born in June and the second set to be born in near future, Mi Jidong, CEO of the SinoGene pet cloning service, said on Monday.

"The world's first cloned arctic wolf was born a hundred days ago. We organized a press conference to witness this important day together, and I think that this is not only an achievement of SinoGene and Harbin Sun Asia Polar Park, but also our new attempt and a breakthrough in the field of protection and breeding of endangered wild animal species," Mi said during the presentation.

The cloning procedure is safe for dogs, while the health and life expectancy are expected to be the same as in natural dog breeds, the CEO told Sputnik.
In 2016, SinoGene cloned the first dog by using a method of gene editing.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала