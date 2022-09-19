International
BREAKING: DPR Civic Chamber Urges for Immediate Referendum to Become Part of Russia
https://sputniknews.com/20220919/chinas-chief-health-expert-warns-against-touching-foreigners-over-monkeypox-fears-1100976941.html
China's Chief Health Expert Warns Against Touching Foreigners Over Monkeypox Fears
China's Chief Health Expert Warns Against Touching Foreigners Over Monkeypox Fears
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China’s chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou on Monday warned the public against touching foreigners to avoid infection with monkeypox after the... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-19T16:09+0000
2022-09-19T16:09+0000
china
monkeypox
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/18/1097740205_0:142:3000:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_19c7b36900f441f99dd15b5423e2e5cf.jpg
Wu, the top epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Chinese social media that "foreigners and repatriates" were a potential source of infection.In a separate message, the expert said that it was best to avoid "skin-to-skin contact with foreigners who have recently (within three weeks) arrived from areas that have reported monkeypox cases."The risk of a monkeypox outbreak in mainland China remains extremely low, the official said. The viral disease, endemic to Africa, has been spreading globally after several European countries reported flare-ups in spring.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/18/1097740205_186:0:2814:1971_1920x0_80_0_0_01572354d161f52e690610f2bc81d640.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, monkeypox
china, monkeypox

China's Chief Health Expert Warns Against Touching Foreigners Over Monkeypox Fears

16:09 GMT 19.09.2022
© AP Photo / CDCThis 1997 image provided by the CDC during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), formerly Zaire, and depicts the dorsal surfaces of the hands of a monkeypox case patient, who was displaying the appearance of the characteristic rash during its recuperative stage. The World Health Organization is convening its emergency committee on Thursday, July 21, 2022 to consider for the second time within weeks whether the expanding outbreak of monkeypox should be declared a global crisis.
This 1997 image provided by the CDC during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), formerly Zaire, and depicts the dorsal surfaces of the hands of a monkeypox case patient, who was displaying the appearance of the characteristic rash during its recuperative stage. The World Health Organization is convening its emergency committee on Thursday, July 21, 2022 to consider for the second time within weeks whether the expanding outbreak of monkeypox should be declared a global crisis. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2022
© AP Photo / CDC
Subscribe
International
India
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China’s chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou on Monday warned the public against touching foreigners to avoid infection with monkeypox after the country reported its first case last week.
Wu, the top epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Chinese social media that "foreigners and repatriates" were a potential source of infection.
In a separate message, the expert said that it was best to avoid "skin-to-skin contact with foreigners who have recently (within three weeks) arrived from areas that have reported monkeypox cases."
The risk of a monkeypox outbreak in mainland China remains extremely low, the official said. The viral disease, endemic to Africa, has been spreading globally after several European countries reported flare-ups in spring.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала