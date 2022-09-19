https://sputniknews.com/20220919/chadian-foreign-minister-announces-resignation-1100979946.html

Chadian Foreign Minister Announces Resignation

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The foreign minister of Chad, Cherif Mahamat Zene, announced his resignation from the office on Monday. 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

According to Zene, the main reason for his resignation is the controversial decisions taken by the cabinet and the government, adopted at the behest of Deby Itno.In April 2021, long-ruling Chadian President Idriss Deby died from wounds sustained in clashes with rebels from the Front for Change and Concord in Chad. Following his death, the country’s military established the Transitional Military Council set to rule for 18 months until new elections are held.

