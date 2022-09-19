https://sputniknews.com/20220919/central-banks-of-turkey-russia-to-start-working-out-ruble-gas-payments-energy-minister-says-1100949289.html

Central Banks of Turkey, Russia to Start Working Out Ruble Gas Payments, Energy Minister Says

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The central banks of Turkey and Russia will start the works for arranging partial payments for Russian gas imports in rubles, as agreed by... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

Last Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand and agreed that Turkey will pay for 25% of gas it imports from Russia in the Russian national currency.The Central banks of both countries "must be in a scheme" in order for Turkey to pay for Russian gas in rubles, according to the minister.Ankara is one of the biggest Russian gas importers: last year, it accounted for about 45 percent of Turkey's natural gas imports. Russia delivers its natural gas to the country via two major Black Sea pipelines - Blue Stream and TurkStream that have a total capacity of over 46 billion cubic meters per year.

