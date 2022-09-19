International
BREAKING: Strong 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexico's Central-West
https://sputniknews.com/20220919/breath-of-history-russia-holds-kulikovo-field-festival-commemorating-victory-over-golden-horde-1100966393.html
Breath of History: Russia Holds Kulikovo Field Festival Commemorating Victory Over Golden Horde
Breath of History: Russia Holds Kulikovo Field Festival Commemorating Victory Over Golden Horde
The Battle of Kulikovo was one of the turning points of the XIV Century, which saw the Russian people winning a major clash with the Golden Horde which paved... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-19T18:07+0000
2022-09-19T18:07+0000
photo
russia
multimedia
history
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/13/1100964272_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6204d92030d8b30e0b50a9f3c7611ca4.jpg
Countless reenactors launched the Kulikovo Pole (Kulikovo Field) festival near the site of the historical battle. Numerous artisans attended the event holding workshops and showing guests ancient crafts and games, while others held tournaments among knights, archery competitions and other events.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/13/1100964272_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_01d0341fd009f0a84427b965d1e26714.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
photo, фото, russia, multimedia, history
photo, фото, russia, multimedia, history

Breath of History: Russia Holds Kulikovo Field Festival Commemorating Victory Over Golden Horde

18:07 GMT 19.09.2022
Subscribe
International
India
The Battle of Kulikovo was one of the turning points of the XIV Century, which saw the Russian people winning a major clash with the Golden Horde which paved the way to the independence of the unified nation a century later.
Countless reenactors launched the Kulikovo Pole (Kulikovo Field) festival near the site of the historical battle. Numerous artisans attended the event holding workshops and showing guests ancient crafts and games, while others held tournaments among knights, archery competitions and other events.
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the mediabank

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde. - Sputnik International
1/14
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
/
Go to the mediabank

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde. - Sputnik International
2/14
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the mediabank

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde. - Sputnik International
3/14
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
/
Go to the mediabank

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the mediabank

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde. - Sputnik International
4/14
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
/
Go to the mediabank

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde. - Sputnik International
5/14
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the mediabank

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde. - Sputnik International
6/14
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
/
Go to the mediabank

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the mediabank

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde. - Sputnik International
7/14
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
/
Go to the mediabank

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde. - Sputnik International
8/14
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde. - Sputnik International
9/14
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the mediabank

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde. - Sputnik International
10/14
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
/
Go to the mediabank

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

© Sputnik / Kulikovo Pole Festival

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde. - Sputnik International
11/14
© Sputnik / Kulikovo Pole Festival

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the mediabank

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde. - Sputnik International
12/14
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
/
Go to the mediabank

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the mediabank

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde. - Sputnik International
13/14
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
/
Go to the mediabank

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the mediabank

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde. - Sputnik International
14/14
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
/
Go to the mediabank

Historical reenactors participate in the Kulikovo Pole Festival – a grand event dedicated to the 642th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo between Russian forces and the Golden Horde.

World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала