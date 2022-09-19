https://sputniknews.com/20220919/breath-of-history-russia-holds-kulikovo-field-festival-commemorating-victory-over-golden-horde-1100966393.html

Breath of History: Russia Holds Kulikovo Field Festival Commemorating Victory Over Golden Horde

The Battle of Kulikovo was one of the turning points of the XIV Century, which saw the Russian people winning a major clash with the Golden Horde which paved... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

Countless reenactors launched the Kulikovo Pole (Kulikovo Field) festival near the site of the historical battle. Numerous artisans attended the event holding workshops and showing guests ancient crafts and games, while others held tournaments among knights, archery competitions and other events.

